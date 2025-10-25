ETV Bharat / state

Two Devotees Killed, Six Hurt in Cruiser-Bus Crash Near Amravati

Amravati: A terrible road accident near Yeni Pandhari village, close to Paratwada, left two devotees dead and six others badly injured on Saturday afternoon.

The group was from Sangli. They had just finished darshan at Sant Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon and were heading towards Pachmarhi, and then tragedy struck.

Their cruiser, moving at high speed, crashed into an ST bus from behind. Locals stated that it appeared as though the driver tried to overtake, but misjudged the distance. The front of the vehicle was completely smashed. Two men died right there, on the spot.