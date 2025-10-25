Two Devotees Killed, Six Hurt in Cruiser-Bus Crash Near Amravati
The group from Sangli was travelling to Pachmarhi after visiting Sant Gajanan Maharaj Temple when their speeding cruiser rammed an ST bus near Yeni Pandhari.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 11:29 PM IST
Amravati: A terrible road accident near Yeni Pandhari village, close to Paratwada, left two devotees dead and six others badly injured on Saturday afternoon.
The group was from Sangli. They had just finished darshan at Sant Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon and were heading towards Pachmarhi, and then tragedy struck.
Their cruiser, moving at high speed, crashed into an ST bus from behind. Locals stated that it appeared as though the driver tried to overtake, but misjudged the distance. The front of the vehicle was completely smashed. Two men died right there, on the spot.
They ' ve been identified as Appasa Atgare (40) and Dastgir Baburao Mulane (55), both from Amewadi village in Atpadi taluka, Sangli. Six others were injured: Sukhdev Sargar (50), Pramod Jagtap (40), Mukesh Deshpande (60), Biroba Javeer (35), and Mahesh Mahulkar (42). All were rushed to a hospital in Amravati.
Police said Mahulkar wasn’t part of the group originally. He had taken a lift somewhere along the way. The rest were travelling together from Sangli.
“The cruiser hit the bus from behind while trying to overtake. The impact was strong,” said Police Inspector Dethe of Paratwada. “We’re looking into the matter. The injured have been shifted to Amravati for treatment.”
Villagers gathered quickly after hearing the crash. For a long time, the damaged cruiser stayed by the road, a grim reminder of what had just happened.