Two Devotees Killed, Seven Injured As Speeding Thar Overturns Car On Sewar–Mathura Bypass
An accident near Bharatpur killed two Jaipur residents and injured seven others after a speeding Thar rammed their car; police blame reckless overtaking and speeding.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 12:02 AM IST
Bharatpur: What was meant to be a simple devotional trip to Vrindavan turned into a night of horror on the Sewar–Mathura bypass in Rajasthan, late Saturday. A car carrying devotees was hit hard from behind by a speeding Thar, sending it tumbling off the road. The crash was brutal. Two people, including the driver, died on the spot. Seven others were badly injured.
The deceased were identified as Narendra (29), son of Murali, and Neetu (24). Both were from the Fagi area in Jaipur. The injured, Jeetu, Ashok, Rekha, Kisni and Sita, were pulled out with difficulty and rushed to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur. Tejpal, the 108 ambulance pilot, said his team reached quickly but had to struggle to free those trapped in the overturned vehicle. The group had been on their way from Fagi to seek blessings in Vrindavan.
Speeding Caused The Crash
Sewar police station in-charge Satish Yadav said the impact was so severe that nothing could be done for Narendra and Neetu. Their bodies are now in the mortuary for a post-mortem. Initial investigation points to reckless speeding and dangerous overtaking by the Thar driver, who now faces a case.
Police cleared the mangled vehicles with a crane and restored traffic. Families of the victims have been informed. Post-mortems will be carried out on Sunday morning in the presence of relatives, after which the bodies will be handed over.