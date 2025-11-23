ETV Bharat / state

Two Devotees Killed, Seven Injured As Speeding Thar Overturns Car On Sewar–Mathura Bypass

Bharatpur: What was meant to be a simple devotional trip to Vrindavan turned into a night of horror on the Sewar–Mathura bypass in Rajasthan, late Saturday. A car carrying devotees was hit hard from behind by a speeding Thar, sending it tumbling off the road. The crash was brutal. Two people, including the driver, died on the spot. Seven others were badly injured.

The deceased were identified as Narendra (29), son of Murali, and Neetu (24). Both were from the Fagi area in Jaipur. The injured, Jeetu, Ashok, Rekha, Kisni and Sita, were pulled out with difficulty and rushed to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur. Tejpal, the 108 ambulance pilot, said his team reached quickly but had to struggle to free those trapped in the overturned vehicle. The group had been on their way from Fagi to seek blessings in Vrindavan.

Speeding Caused The Crash