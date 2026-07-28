ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Two Missing After Four Friends Swept Away In Yamuna In East Delhi

Rescue operations are underway in the Yamuna Khadar under Geeta Colony after four youths drowned in the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A search operation entered its second day on Tuesday after four friends were feared to have drowned in the Yamuna river near Zero Pusta Road in East Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Two bodies have been recovered so far, while rescue teams continue to search for the remaining two men amid the river's swollen water level and strong current, which have made the operation increasingly difficult.

The incident took place near Madina Masjid on Zero Pusta Road under the Geeta Colony police station limits on Monday evening. According to family members, the four friends had met in the Gandhi Nagar area before heading to the Yamuna for a swim.

Shortly after entering the river, they were allegedly swept away by the strong current, prompting a massive rescue operation.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call around 7.20 pm on Monday and immediately dispatched two fire tenders from the Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar fire stations. Police, firefighters and rescue personnel launched a search operation, combing the river stretch for the missing men.

During the initial operation on Monday night, rescuers recovered the body of Sonu (40). However, the search had to be suspended after nightfall due to poor visibility and was resumed early on Tuesday with the help of divers and other rescue teams.