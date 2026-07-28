Two Dead, Two Missing After Four Friends Swept Away In Yamuna In East Delhi
Strong currents in the swollen Yamuna claimed two lives as police and rescue teams continue searching for two missing men.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A search operation entered its second day on Tuesday after four friends were feared to have drowned in the Yamuna river near Zero Pusta Road in East Delhi's Geeta Colony.
Two bodies have been recovered so far, while rescue teams continue to search for the remaining two men amid the river's swollen water level and strong current, which have made the operation increasingly difficult.
The incident took place near Madina Masjid on Zero Pusta Road under the Geeta Colony police station limits on Monday evening. According to family members, the four friends had met in the Gandhi Nagar area before heading to the Yamuna for a swim.
Shortly after entering the river, they were allegedly swept away by the strong current, prompting a massive rescue operation.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call around 7.20 pm on Monday and immediately dispatched two fire tenders from the Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar fire stations. Police, firefighters and rescue personnel launched a search operation, combing the river stretch for the missing men.
During the initial operation on Monday night, rescuers recovered the body of Sonu (40). However, the search had to be suspended after nightfall due to poor visibility and was resumed early on Tuesday with the help of divers and other rescue teams.
Around 9.40 am on Tuesday, the body of Rajan (32) was also recovered from the river. Search operations continued for Hemant (27) and Sachin (35), with divers, police personnel and rescue agencies scouring the area despite challenging conditions.
Fire Officer Deshpal said the department received information that four men had drowned near Zero Pusta. "Our teams from the Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar fire stations reached the spot immediately after receiving the call. One body was recovered during the initial operation, while search efforts for the remaining persons are continuing," he said.
Officials said the high water level of the Yamuna, strong currents and poor underwater visibility have significantly slowed the operation, making it difficult for divers to conduct a thorough search. Authorities have urged people to stay away from the river during the monsoon season, when water levels can rise suddenly and currents become unpredictable.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are expected to record the statements of family members and witnesses after the rescue operation is completed.
Meanwhile, teams from the police, Delhi Fire Services and other rescue agencies remain deployed along the river as efforts continue to trace the two missing men.
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