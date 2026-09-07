Two Dead, Over 250 Hospitalised By Suspected Water Contamination In Uttarakhand
A suspected water contamination outbreak in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has left two people dead, sparking widespread panic and public outrage, reports Rakesh Rawat
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Nainital: A mysterious fever outbreak has killed two people and left over 250 others severely ill in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, triggering serious health concerns in the state.
Health officials said they were investigating a possible link to contaminated drinking water in Jeolikote and eight neighbouring villages. But they were unable to identify the source of the contamination.
Amid the crisis, 16-year-old Ritesh Jeena, a Jeolikote resident, died during treatment at a hospital. Doctors said that Jeena’s condition deteriorated after vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever.
"He was referred from Haldwani hospital to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors advised a liver transplant, but before the family could decide, he succumbed to his illness," they said.
The outbreak also claimed the life of another resident, Neema Joshi, who initially suffered from a fever before tests confirmed jaundice and a liver infection. She was rushed to Ram Murti Hospital in Bareilly as her condition deteriorated, but she succumbed.
Notably, Joshi herself was mobilising villagers against the issue of contaminated water. She had even joined the villagers in a sit-in protest against the growing menace. However, both Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (Water Department) and the health department didn't pay heed to the issue, and Joshi herself fell victim to the infection.
Locals alleged that despite cases of diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid surfacing over the past three months, the responsible departments have failed to take action.
In the wake of the serious situation, Nainital Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rashmi Pant has asked people to use alternative sources of drinking water and boil the water properly before consuming.
"The problem is linked to waterborne diseases, so people must boil water before drinking it. Avoid drinking water from open sources and do not consume cut fruits or vegetables," she said.
The outbreak has also prompted emergency measures, including medical camps and water disinfection. The villagers demand a permanent solution to the contaminated water problem through an inspection of water sources and supply lines.
"Diseases are spreading rapidly in the village. Even when we filter the water, debris still comes through. The water is completely contaminated. People are suffering from diarrhoea, jaundice, and typhoid. No one is listening to us," said Kamla Bisht, a local.
Another resident, Rajendra Singh, said that the illness had spread due to water contamination and that we were unable to determine the source of the contamination. “Diseases are breaking out wherever this water is supplied. Both my children are sick,” he said.
Block Pramukh Harish Bisht said that for several days, ailments like diarrhoea and typhoid had been prevalent in several villages as he and other villagers inspected the water sources and replaced any source suspected of supplying contaminated water.
"Despite this, the problem persists. We are doing our part, but the government and administration must take concrete steps. Whichever department is at fault should take appropriate action instead of getting bogged down in arguments," he said.
The Block Pramukh said that he had visited the water sources accompanied by Jal Sansthan and health officials, yet the root cause of the problem remains elusive. “Chlorination has been carried out from the water sources to the storage tanks, but the issue remains unresolved. We are all going through a very critical time,” he said.
Dr Pant urged people not to panic as the entire Health Department stands with them. “Four additional beds have been added at the Jeolikot PHC while the number of doctors and their duty hours have also been increased,” she said.
Dr Pant has asked people to contact him or Dr Hemant Martolia, the coordinator, whenever they face any issue. “We will remain in touch with people, regardless of which hospital you visit,” he added and urged people to maintain good hygiene.
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