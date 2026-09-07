ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Over 250 Hospitalised By Suspected Water Contamination In Uttarakhand

Nainital: A mysterious fever outbreak has killed two people and left over 250 others severely ill in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, triggering serious health concerns in the state.

Health officials said they were investigating a possible link to contaminated drinking water in Jeolikote and eight neighbouring villages. But they were unable to identify the source of the contamination.

Amid the crisis, 16-year-old Ritesh Jeena, a Jeolikote resident, died during treatment at a hospital. Doctors said that Jeena’s condition deteriorated after vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever.

"He was referred from Haldwani hospital to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors advised a liver transplant, but before the family could decide, he succumbed to his illness," they said.

The outbreak also claimed the life of another resident, Neema Joshi, who initially suffered from a fever before tests confirmed jaundice and a liver infection. She was rushed to Ram Murti Hospital in Bareilly as her condition deteriorated, but she succumbed.

Notably, Joshi herself was mobilising villagers against the issue of contaminated water. She had even joined the villagers in a sit-in protest against the growing menace. However, both Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (Water Department) and the health department didn't pay heed to the issue, and Joshi herself fell victim to the infection.

Locals alleged that despite cases of diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid surfacing over the past three months, the responsible departments have failed to take action.

In the wake of the serious situation, Nainital Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rashmi Pant has asked people to use alternative sources of drinking water and boil the water properly before consuming.

"The problem is linked to waterborne diseases, so people must boil water before drinking it. Avoid drinking water from open sources and do not consume cut fruits or vegetables," she said.