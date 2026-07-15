Two Dead, Over 100 Rescued After Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Building In Sector 66
Firefighters rescued more than 100 residents after a deadly blaze erupted in a five-storey PG building in Noida's Mamura village.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Noida: Two people died and more than 100 others were rescued after a massive fire engulfed a five-storey residential building operating as a PG accommodation in Mamura village, Sector 66, Noida, on Wednesday.
Police suspect the blaze was triggered by an electric scooter being charged in the ground-floor parking area. An FIR has been registered against the building owner and the leaseholder for alleged negligence, and both have been taken into custody.
According to officials, the fire originated in the ground-floor parking area after an electric scooter being charged allegedly caught fire.
The flames quickly spread to nearby petrol-powered two-wheelers, while dense smoke travelled through the staircase and corridors, leaving residents on the upper floors with no escape route.
E-Scooter Charging Suspected Behind Blaze
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that preliminary findings indicate that charging an electric scooter triggered the blaze. Singh said, "Today, in the Phase-3 police station area, an electric scooter that was plugged in for charging in the parking lot caught fire."
The blaze spread to nearby areas, creating thick smoke that reached the building's upper floors and rooms. Upon receiving this information, a large force of police personnel along with fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately."
Officials said the dense smoke, rather than the flames, posed the biggest challenge during the rescue operation as it spread rapidly through the building within minutes.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Narain Mishra said the Fire Services responded immediately after receiving information about the incident. Mishra said, "The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Seven fire tenders, hydraulic platforms and rescue vehicles were deployed. The building is a ground-plus-four structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were evacuated safely."
The residential building, being used as a PG accommodation, housed around 50 families, with 12 two-room flats on each floor.
As thick smoke engulfed the building, firefighters used hydraulic platforms, ladders and rescue vehicles to evacuate trapped occupants. Since the staircase had become unsafe, several residents were rescued through windows and adjoining buildings. Officials said more than 100 people were safely evacuated during the operation.
Two Succumb To Smoke Inhalation
Police said two occupants developed serious health complications after inhaling dense smoke and were shifted to the district hospital by ambulance, where they were declared dead. "Two persons developed health complications due to smoke inhalation and were shifted to the district hospital by ambulance. They could not be saved," Mishra said.
Owner, Leaseholder Booked
Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections against the building owner and the leaseholder for alleged negligence. Both have been taken into custody, while further investigation is underway.
Officials said investigators are examining whether fire safety norms were violated and whether adequate emergency arrangements were in place inside the building. The fire has been completely extinguished and cooling operations are underway to prevent any reignition.
Police said forensic and fire department teams will examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the blaze. While preliminary findings suggest the fire originated while an electric scooter was being charged on the ground-floor parking area, the exact cause will be established after a detailed technical examination.
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