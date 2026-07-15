ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Over 100 Rescued After Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Building In Sector 66

Noida: Two people died and more than 100 others were rescued after a massive fire engulfed a five-storey residential building operating as a PG accommodation in Mamura village, Sector 66, Noida, on Wednesday.

Police suspect the blaze was triggered by an electric scooter being charged in the ground-floor parking area. An FIR has been registered against the building owner and the leaseholder for alleged negligence, and both have been taken into custody.

According to officials, the fire originated in the ground-floor parking area after an electric scooter being charged allegedly caught fire.

Two Dead, Over 100 Rescued After Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Building In Sector 66 (ETV Bharat)

The flames quickly spread to nearby petrol-powered two-wheelers, while dense smoke travelled through the staircase and corridors, leaving residents on the upper floors with no escape route.

E-Scooter Charging Suspected Behind Blaze

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that preliminary findings indicate that charging an electric scooter triggered the blaze. Singh said, "Today, in the Phase-3 police station area, an electric scooter that was plugged in for charging in the parking lot caught fire."

The blaze spread to nearby areas, creating thick smoke that reached the building's upper floors and rooms. Upon receiving this information, a large force of police personnel along with fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately."

Officials said the dense smoke, rather than the flames, posed the biggest challenge during the rescue operation as it spread rapidly through the building within minutes.