Two Dead In Shooting Stones In Doda, Roads In 'Smart City' Srinagar Turn Into Pools As Rains Batter Jammu Kashmir
Parts of Srinagar were inundated after heavy rain even as shooting stones hit the Batote-Kishtwar national highway, report Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi and Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Srinagar: Two people were killed in shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district even as heavy rains inundating several parts of Srinagar city on Monday. The heavy rains disrupted normal life prompting district administrations to urge people to stay away from waterlogged areas, streams and vulnerable slopes amid the ongoing wet spell.
Two people died and several others were injured after a boulder hit a bus at Raggi Nullah in district Doda on Batote-Kishtwar national highway as the heavy rain continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir.
The injured have been taken to Public Health Centre (PHC) Assar for treatment.
SDM Assar Ashok Singh Katoch told ETV Bharat that the rescue operation is going on and other injured are also being shifted to the hospital.
In Kashmir valley, several low-lying localities in Srinagar remained submerged after overnight rainfall. Roads in parts of the city were flooded, slowing traffic and affecting daily movement. "Water has not only inundated residential houses and lanes but has accumulated at hospitals and several junctions as drainage systems have failed due to the continuous rain," Waseem Ahmad, a resident of Bemina, said.
The Meteorological Department recorded 45.6 mm of rainfall in Srinagar during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday. Nearby Ganderbal received 46 mm, while Asham recorded the highest rainfall in the Kashmir Valley at 73.5 mm. Wular received 54.5 mm, Sopore 55.4 mm, Lolab 25.8 mm, Pampore 21.5 mm and Budgam 15 mm.
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in several parts of Srinagar.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nlZlX0GzhJ
Rainfall remained comparatively lower in many south Kashmir stations. Pahalgam received 3.2 mm, Anantnag 1 mm, Pulwama 2 mm, Shopian 3 mm, Kulgam 0.2 mm, Kokernag 0.3 mm and Qazigund 0.1 mm. Gulmarg recorded 8.2 mm, while Verinag reported no rainfall.
The Jammu division also witnessed widespread rain. Poonch received 66 mm, Rajouri 54.8 mm, Katra 53.5 mm, Samba 45 mm, Jammu city 42.7 mm, Ramban 42 mm, Udhampur 25.4 mm, Kathua 18.2 mm and Batote 5.3 mm.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued light to moderate rain across Jammu and Kashmir, with isolated heavy spells over the next few days. It has warned that intense showers could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and waterlogging, particularly in vulnerable areas.
District administrations issued public advisories asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, nallahs and landslide-prone areas, and follow official weather updates. Emergency teams remained on alert to respond to any weather-related incidents.
The fresh rainfall comes a day after devastating flash floods caused widespread destruction in parts of the Jammu division.
According to official figures, atleast 17 people were killed and several others remain missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rain swept through several districts. Poonch was the worst affected, reporting nine deaths and seven missing persons, while Rajouri recorded three deaths and three missing. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force, police and civil administration continued search operations in the affected areas.
Officials said the floods damaged around 145 houses across the Jammu division, including 93 in Poonch and 42 in Rajouri. Seventeen schools, 24 traditional water mills and three shops were also damaged in Poonch, while mobile services were disrupted in several areas.
In Rajouri, nearly 90 percent of the Bela Bus Stand and the Children's Park were washed away. Fifty-six vehicles were damaged and drinking water supply to about 300 households was affected.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and rescue operations were being carried out on a war footing. The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended as a precaution because of the adverse weather conditions.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed all deputy commissioners and field agencies to remain on the highest alert, speed up rescue and restoration work, and keep district control rooms operational round the clock until the weather improves. He also instructed officials to restore roads, electricity, drinking water and communication services in the affected districts at the earliest.