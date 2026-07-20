ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead In Shooting Stones In Doda, Roads In 'Smart City' Srinagar Turn Into Pools As Rains Batter Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Two people were killed in shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district even as heavy rains inundating several parts of Srinagar city on Monday. The heavy rains disrupted normal life prompting district administrations to urge people to stay away from waterlogged areas, streams and vulnerable slopes amid the ongoing wet spell.

Two people died and several others were injured after a boulder hit a bus at Raggi Nullah in district Doda on Batote-Kishtwar national highway as the heavy rain continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir.

Shooting stones strike Batote-Kishtwar national highway in Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The injured have been taken to Public Health Centre (PHC) Assar for treatment.

SDM Assar Ashok Singh Katoch told ETV Bharat that the rescue operation is going on and other injured are also being shifted to the hospital.

In Kashmir valley, several low-lying localities in Srinagar remained submerged after overnight rainfall. Roads in parts of the city were flooded, slowing traffic and affecting daily movement. "Water has not only inundated residential houses and lanes but has accumulated at hospitals and several junctions as drainage systems have failed due to the continuous rain," Waseem Ahmad, a resident of Bemina, said.

The Meteorological Department recorded 45.6 mm of rainfall in Srinagar during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday. Nearby Ganderbal received 46 mm, while Asham recorded the highest rainfall in the Kashmir Valley at 73.5 mm. Wular received 54.5 mm, Sopore 55.4 mm, Lolab 25.8 mm, Pampore 21.5 mm and Budgam 15 mm.