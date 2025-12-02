Two Dead In Delhi's Vasant Vihar Night Shelter Fire; Four Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot
Two people died after a fire engulfed a night shelter in Delhi’s Kuli Camp, with police probing CCTV footage and awaiting forensic reports.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out early Monday at the Kuli Camp night shelter in Vasant Vihar in Delhi's Southwest district, resulting in two fatalities. Five people have been rescued from the shelter home.
The incident, one among many recent fires in the capital that continue to threaten lives and property, triggered panic among residents.
The fire incident happened on the intervening night of Monday (December 1) and Tuesday (December 2) around 3 am. A thick cloud of smoke and fierce flames suddenly erupted from the shelter home while most of the people were asleep.
The flames spread quickly, leaving little time for escape. Some managed to flee, while others promptly alerted the fire department and police.
DCP Amit Goel said that at about 3.15 am, Vasant Vihar police received information about a fire at the Kuli Camp night shelter. Police rushed to the location and found the NGO-run shelter home already engulfed in flames. Soon after, both police and fire department teams arrived on the scene.
Officials said that out of those inside the shelter, five people were rescued safely, while two tragically lost their lives in the blaze.
A senior Delhi Fire Service official shared that the control room received the first call at 3.28 am. Four fire tenders were immediately sent. The teams brought the fire under control in about an hour, but by that time, two people had suffered severe burns. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The deceased were Arjun (18) and Vikas (42), who were staying overnight at the shelter.
Vasant Vihar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS (formerly IPC). The police are now conducting a detailed investigation based on the shelter home’s management records, staff statements, residents’ accounts and CCTV footage.
Officials said the exact cause of the fire and accountability will be determined only after the forensic report is received.
The incident once again raises serious questions about the safety standards in Delhi’s shelter homes. Eyewitnesses said that had the flames not been spotted just minutes earlier, the death toll could have been higher.
