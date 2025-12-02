ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead In Delhi's Vasant Vihar Night Shelter Fire; Four Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out early Monday at the Kuli Camp night shelter in Vasant Vihar in Delhi's Southwest district, resulting in two fatalities. Five people have been rescued from the shelter home.

The incident, one among many recent fires in the capital that continue to threaten lives and property, triggered panic among residents.

The fire incident happened on the intervening night of Monday (December 1) and Tuesday (December 2) around 3 am. A thick cloud of smoke and fierce flames suddenly erupted from the shelter home while most of the people were asleep.

The flames spread quickly, leaving little time for escape. Some managed to flee, while others promptly alerted the fire department and police.

DCP Amit Goel said that at about 3.15 am, Vasant Vihar police received information about a fire at the Kuli Camp night shelter. Police rushed to the location and found the NGO-run shelter home already engulfed in flames. Soon after, both police and fire department teams arrived on the scene.