ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead Bodies Recovered In Chandigarh Building Collapse After Six-Hour Rescue Mission

Chandigarh: The dead bodies of two men who were trapped under the building in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2 were recovered after a six-hour-long rescue mission, officials said. Several others were rescued with injuries after a 54-year-old, two-story building suddenly crumbled during renovation work on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Tarun Jain (45) and Tarun Kaushish (48), both residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. They were brought dead to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Ramesh Kumar, who was pulled alive from the rubble, described the terrifying moment of the collapse. “Suddenly, there was a violent jolt, as if an earthquake had struck, and within moments, the entire building collapsed,” Kumar recalled.

He added that about 20 to 25 people were inside at the time. “Everyone was trapped under the debris, and bystanders alerted the police”. Other survivors pulled from the wreckage include Kuldeep Singh, Kulbir Singh, Umesh, Rahul, and Ajit.

The rescue operation lasted nearly six hours, involving teams from the Army, NDRF, fire brigade, and local police. Rescuers used JCB machines to carefully lift heavy concrete roof slabs to ensure airflow reached those trapped inside.