Two Dead Bodies Recovered In Chandigarh Building Collapse After Six-Hour Rescue Mission
The rescue operation lasted nearly six hours, involving teams from the Army, NDRF, fire brigade, and local police.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Chandigarh: The dead bodies of two men who were trapped under the building in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2 were recovered after a six-hour-long rescue mission, officials said. Several others were rescued with injuries after a 54-year-old, two-story building suddenly crumbled during renovation work on Saturday evening.
The deceased were identified as Tarun Jain (45) and Tarun Kaushish (48), both residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. They were brought dead to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
Ramesh Kumar, who was pulled alive from the rubble, described the terrifying moment of the collapse. “Suddenly, there was a violent jolt, as if an earthquake had struck, and within moments, the entire building collapsed,” Kumar recalled.
He added that about 20 to 25 people were inside at the time. “Everyone was trapped under the debris, and bystanders alerted the police”. Other survivors pulled from the wreckage include Kuldeep Singh, Kulbir Singh, Umesh, Rahul, and Ajit.
The rescue operation lasted nearly six hours, involving teams from the Army, NDRF, fire brigade, and local police. Rescuers used JCB machines to carefully lift heavy concrete roof slabs to ensure airflow reached those trapped inside.
According to NDRF official Sanjeev Kohli, “Two people were pulled out of the debris in the final phase. One was unconscious, while the other was conscious and able to speak. Throughout the operation, the roof slab was removed cautiously to prevent any further accidents.
According to officials, the building, located at Plot No. 28/9, was constructed in 1972 and was being used for a scrap business that had only moved in 15 days ago. MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, suggested structural issues were to blame. “This incident likely occurred due to structural deficiencies. It hasn’t even been raining. We will know more once the official report is out,” Chawla stated.
Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi confirmed that “repair and renovation work was in progress” at the time of the accident.“Considering the rainy season, the administration should stop renovation work during such periods”, the Mayor added.
While officials suspect the structure was weakened by heavy monsoon rains, questions remain regarding why the NDRF was not notified until two and a half hours after the initial collapse. This is the second major building collapse in Chandigarh in just two days, following a similar incident at CCET on July 3.
The Chandigarh administration has announced a survey of all old and dilapidated buildings in the city to prevent further tragedies. Experts from the Estate Office and CFSL are expected to inspect the site today to determine the exact cause of the failure.
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Two-Storey Building Collapses In Chandigarh Industrial Area; 2-3 Feared Trapped, Rescue Underway