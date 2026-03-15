ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In UP's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Two people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after a car plunged into a deep gorge in the Bangapani area of Uttar Pradesh's Pithoragarh district, police said on Sunday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are being made for it, they added.

Police said the fateful car is registered in Delhi (number DL 3CC N 3785) and was travelling from Pithoragarh to Munsyari. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, it went out of control near Umargada in the Bangapani area and plummeted into a deep gorge, leading to chaos and panic at the site.

Teams from the Police, the revenue department, and the state disaster response force rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.