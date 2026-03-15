Two Dead As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In UP's Pithoragarh
Police said the car was registered in Delhi and was travelling to Munsyari when it went out of control near Umargada in the Bangapani area.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Two people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after a car plunged into a deep gorge in the Bangapani area of Uttar Pradesh's Pithoragarh district, police said on Sunday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are being made for it, they added.
Police said the fateful car is registered in Delhi (number DL 3CC N 3785) and was travelling from Pithoragarh to Munsyari. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, it went out of control near Umargada in the Bangapani area and plummeted into a deep gorge, leading to chaos and panic at the site.
Teams from the Police, the revenue department, and the state disaster response force rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Police said rescuers had to descend into the gorge to retrieve the deceased and the injured. "The bodies of the deceased were subsequently sent to the Pithoragarh district hospital for autopsy, while the injured are currently undergoing treatment there. A large crowd gathered at the accident site following the incident," a police official said.
It is worth noting that on March 13, a similar incident occurred in the Kapkot area of Bageshwar, near Rikhadi-Patiyasar, in which a vehicle plunged into a gorge approximately 100 meters deep, leading to the death of two women on the spot and the serious injury to five others.
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