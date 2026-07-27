Two Pilgrims Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh
As per preliminary information, the pilgrims were returning to Shahtalai after paying obeisance at the famous Baba Balaknath temple of Hamirpur.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Bilaspur: At least two persons died and several others sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned near the border of Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night, officials said.
The accident occurred at around 10 PM near Shahtalai on the Deotsidh-Shahtalai road. All the devotees had come from Punjab and were returning to Shahtalai after visiting the famous Baba Balaknath temple in Hamirpur's Deotsidh, they said.
Some passengers who were seriously injured have been referred to PGI and Hamirpur Medical College. "The bus was carrying as many as 35 devotees who had come from Amritsar, Punjab, and were returning after visiting the Baba Balaknath temple in Hamirpur. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital," a police official said.
He added, "Two pilgrims died during treatment at Civil Hospital Barsar. One injured has been referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to Medical College Hamirpur. Currently, four pilgrims are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Barsar, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.
Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations and informed police. Soon, teams from Deotsidh Police Station, Shahtalai Police Station, and Barsar Police Station arrived at the scene. Along with the ambulance, local taxi drivers also displayed humanitarian efforts, taking the injured to the hospital in their vehicles without delay.
Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, SP Abhishek Dhiman, Barsar SDM Swati Dogra, Baba Balaknath Temple Officer Rakesh Kumar, and Barsar's local MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal also rushed to the scene. Officials reviewed the relief and rescue operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned departments.
"An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. The deceased and injured are being identified and their families would be informed," said the official.
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