ETV Bharat / state

Two Pilgrims Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur: At least two persons died and several others sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned near the border of Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 10 PM near Shahtalai on the Deotsidh-Shahtalai road. All the devotees had come from Punjab and were returning to Shahtalai after visiting the famous Baba Balaknath temple in Hamirpur's Deotsidh, they said.

Some passengers who were seriously injured have been referred to PGI and Hamirpur Medical College. "The bus was carrying as many as 35 devotees who had come from Amritsar, Punjab, and were returning after visiting the Baba Balaknath temple in Hamirpur. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital," a police official said.

He added, "Two pilgrims died during treatment at Civil Hospital Barsar. One injured has been referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to Medical College Hamirpur. Currently, four pilgrims are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Barsar, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.