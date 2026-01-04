ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Overturns On Devotees In Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi: Two people died, and at least 10 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck lost control and overturned on several people near the Lakheri-Papadi overbridge under Lakheri subdivision in Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday. The devotees were going to the Chauth Ka Barwara Mata temple when the accident took place.

Eyewitnesses said a cotton-laden truck coming from Kota lost control after falling into a pothole while approaching the overbridge and turned turtle, trapping several devotees walking along the road under it. Despite immediate efforts by the onlookers to extricate them, the devotees couldn't be taken out due to the weight of the truck.

Later, the police force from Dai Kheda and Lakheri police stations rushed to the spot and started rescuing the trapped persons with the help of a crane by lifting the truck. The injured were taken to Lakheri Hospital, which referred the critical ones to the MBS Hospital in Kota.