Two Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Overturns On Devotees In Rajasthan's Bundi
Eyewitnesses said the cotton-laden truck coming from Kota lost control after falling into a pothole while approaching an overbridge and turned turtle, trapping several people.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Bundi: Two people died, and at least 10 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck lost control and overturned on several people near the Lakheri-Papadi overbridge under Lakheri subdivision in Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday. The devotees were going to the Chauth Ka Barwara Mata temple when the accident took place.
Eyewitnesses said a cotton-laden truck coming from Kota lost control after falling into a pothole while approaching the overbridge and turned turtle, trapping several devotees walking along the road under it. Despite immediate efforts by the onlookers to extricate them, the devotees couldn't be taken out due to the weight of the truck.
Later, the police force from Dai Kheda and Lakheri police stations rushed to the spot and started rescuing the trapped persons with the help of a crane by lifting the truck. The injured were taken to Lakheri Hospital, which referred the critical ones to the MBS Hospital in Kota.
Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena said, "The death toll has risen from one to two, and the number of injured has reached 10."
DSP Narendra Nagar said the injured have been identified as Mahavir, Giriraj, Godhraj, Sawara, Lani, Devlal, Ramkishan, Mahavir, Jodhraag and Rajaram.
Locals blamed the poor road conditions as the primary cause of the accident, saying potholes are a perennial issue, but the responsible departments have not taken any action. Following the accident, angry villagers set both the cotton and the truck on fire, which was doused by firefighters.
Villagers alleged that a private company was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the Megha Highway, but its negligence is leading to frequent accidents and fatalities. Lakheri police station in-charge Subhash Sharma and Dai police station in-charge Dhara Singh tried persuading the miffed villagers.
