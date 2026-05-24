ETV Bharat / state

Two Days Holiday For Bakrid In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government and public sector employees can look forward to two consecutive days of holiday in the middle of next week as the state administration on Sunday declared May 28 also as a holiday for Bakrid, in addition to May 27. In a notification, the General Administration Department said that May 27 had already been declared a holiday for Bakrid, the ‘festival of sacrifice’.

"Since 'Id-Ul-Ad'ha' (Bakrid) is being celebrated in the state on May 28, the government is pleased to order that Thursday, May 28, 2026, will also be a holiday...," the notification said.

It further said that Thursday will be a holiday for all government offices in the state, including all public sector undertakings, educational institutions, including professional colleges, and institutions coming under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881. Last year, there was a political row in the state after the government decided to change the Bakrid holiday.