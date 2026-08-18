Two-Day Strike Over NRC Demand Paralyses Normal Life In Valley Districts Of Manipur
The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 is scheduled to begin on August 17.
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Imphal: Markets and educational institutes remained closed, and public transport remained off the roads in the five valley districts of Manipur on the first day of the two-day strike called by a students' organisation demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens before the census.
The strike called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation (JFD) from Tuesday midnight, however, did not have any effect on hill districts, including Churachandpur.
Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur saw thin attendance at government offices, with some private vehicles seen plying on roads. Educational establishments remained closed, and public transport remained off the streets.
Strike enforcers in different parts of the valley districts blocked the roads with bamboo poles and stone boulders. They also forced a few vegetable vendors to pack up their items at Kongba bazaar in Imphal East district.
At Athokpam in Thoubal, protesters burnt tyres in the middle of roads and raised the slogan "No NRC, No Census." The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 is scheduled to begin on August 17. The main house-listing operation is scheduled from September 1 to September 30 this year.
Students, demanding implementation of the NRC in Manipur before the census, staged a demonstration outside the Directorate of Census Operations in Imphal on Sunday, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.
Hundreds of protesters in Imphal East and Imphal West districts also held a torch rally on August 16 evening, demanding implementation of the NRC before any census activity in the state to identify illegal immigrants.
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