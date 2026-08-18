ETV Bharat / state

Two-Day Strike Over NRC Demand Paralyses Normal Life In Valley Districts Of Manipur

Women from Khwairamband Ima Keithel stage a sit-in protest, demanding the conduct and update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census, in Imphal on Monday. ( ANI )

Imphal: Markets and educational institutes remained closed, and public transport remained off the roads in the five valley districts of Manipur on the first day of the two-day strike called by a students' organisation demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens before the census.

The strike called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation (JFD) from Tuesday midnight, however, did not have any effect on hill districts, including Churachandpur.

Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur saw thin attendance at government offices, with some private vehicles seen plying on roads. Educational establishments remained closed, and public transport remained off the streets.

Strike enforcers in different parts of the valley districts blocked the roads with bamboo poles and stone boulders. They also forced a few vegetable vendors to pack up their items at Kongba bazaar in Imphal East district.