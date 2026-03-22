Two-Day Book Exchange Fair In Ghaziabad: Students To Get School Textbooks For Free
In this unique book fair, students can donate their old textbooks and select the ones they need or pick books even without donating.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An initiative aimed at providing relief to parents from middle class families is being undertaken in the form of a book exchange programme in Ghaziabad for the last seven years. This time, the event will be organised by the Indian Parents Association (IPA) on March 28 and 29 at Rajnagar Extension.
The organisers informed that purchasing new school textbooks for their children before the beginning of a new academic session is a major challenge for parents, especially those from middle class families. They said that private school textbooks up to class 8 typically cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. They added that the purpose of the event is to provide relief to the parents from bearing the cost of expensive textbooks as well as to promote environmental protection.
On the occasion, old textbooks will be donated and exchanged. Members of the association said that the programme has been very successful in recent years. The association has set a goal of providing free school textbooks to over 10,000 parents. The organisation has been promoting this fair so that more and more people can benefit from it.
IPA president Seema Tyagi pointed out that purchasing books for the new session isn't easy for an average person. “A family with two children typically spends Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 on books impacting their budget. In the past, multiple students used to study from a single book. We are trying to revive that practice. The books for the new session will be made available free of charge. If a parent doesn't have old books from their child’s previous session to exchange, they can still receive them for free. There's no registration fee,” she said.
IPA’s media in-charge Vivek Tyagi disclosed that the event at Rajnagar Extension will be the first phase of the book exchange programme. It will be held at the central park of Aura Chimera Society.
“Rajnagar Extension has over 50 high-rise societies, housing approximately 150,000 people. According to the roster, information about the book exchange programme is being disseminated to every society so that as many people as possible can avail the benefit,” he said.
Vivek stated that over the last five years, the organisation has provided books to nearly one lakh parents for the new session through this exchange programme. “The dates for the second and third phases will be announced after the completion of the first phase. Book exchange programmes will also be organised at Indirapuram and Crossings Republic,” he added.
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