ETV Bharat / state

Two-Day Book Exchange Fair In Ghaziabad: Students To Get School Textbooks For Free

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An initiative aimed at providing relief to parents from middle class families is being undertaken in the form of a book exchange programme in Ghaziabad for the last seven years. This time, the event will be organised by the Indian Parents Association (IPA) on March 28 and 29 at Rajnagar Extension.

The organisers informed that purchasing new school textbooks for their children before the beginning of a new academic session is a major challenge for parents, especially those from middle class families. They said that private school textbooks up to class 8 typically cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. They added that the purpose of the event is to provide relief to the parents from bearing the cost of expensive textbooks as well as to promote environmental protection.

Book Exchange Drive to be held on March 28-29 (ETV Bharat)

On the occasion, old textbooks will be donated and exchanged. Members of the association said that the programme has been very successful in recent years. The association has set a goal of providing free school textbooks to over 10,000 parents. The organisation has been promoting this fair so that more and more people can benefit from it.