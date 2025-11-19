ETV Bharat / state

Two-Day Anti-Naxal Offensive Deals Major Blow: 13 Maoists Killed, 50 Held Across Chhattisgarh, Andhra Borders

As many as 50 Naxalites were arrested simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on November 19. All the arrested Maoists were residents of different districts of the Bastar division. The Naxalite organisation has suffered a major setback as Lakhma, Madanna, and Sodhi Manila were arrested. Arrsted also included five DVCMs, 19 ACM members, and 23 PMs (party members).

In a two-day Naxalite encounter, the forces killed dreaded Naxalite Madhavi Hidma and Tek Shankar, the head of the Naxalite technical team. Hidma's wife Raje and Maoist Suresh are among the killed Naxalites.

Bastar: Two days of coordinated operation by security forces on November 18 and 19 helped personnel achieved major breakthrough in one of the most successful anti-Naxalite operations primarily in Chhattisgarh, alongside Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha borders, where security forces have dealt a significant blow to the Maoists. A total of 13 Naxalites have been killed in the past two days.

Following the success on the anti-Naxalite front, Bastar IG Sundarraj P. spoke to the media. He stated that the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign has severely weakened the Maoist organisation. "So far, the bodies of more than 450 Naxalites have been recovered in various encounters in the Bastar division. More than 2,200 Naxalites have renounced violence and joined the mainstream," Sundarraj said.

He further said that only around 150 Naxalites remain in the entire Bastar region, who are under close surveillance by the forces. According to him, the Maoist organisation's territory and strength are both rapidly declining. "Despite this, some active cadres remain hiding in the forests and attempt to harm public life and property. Information on all such cadres is being collected, and we have sent them a clear message: return to the mainstream, otherwise the campaign will continue relentlessly and vigorously," the IG added.

The bodies of the slain Maoists have been kept at the Area Hospital mortuary in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh, where postmortems are being conducted.

Meanwhile, the family members of Madvi Hidma and his wife have arrived at the hospital to collect their bodies. After completing the legal formalities, the bodies of the Naxalites will be handed over to their families.