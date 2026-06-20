Two Dancer Sisters Allegedly Gang-Raped in Patna; One Arrested
Rape victims from Jharkhand have alleged they were taken to multiple locations and sexually assaulted in Bihar's capital, Patna.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Patna: A case of alleged gang rape involving two sisters who work as dancers has surfaced in Bihar's capital, Patna. The victims, natives of Jharkhand's Latehar district, alleged that they were invited to perform at a Tilak ceremony but were instead taken to different locations where they were sexually assaulted by multiple men.
The sisters currently live in a rented accommodation in Patna's Mithapur area and earn their livelihood by performing at dance events. Following their complaint, an FIR has been registered at Naubatpur Police Station, and police have launched raids to arrest the accused.
According to the victims, they were contacted on June 18 for a dance performance at a Tilak ceremony in a village under the Naubatpur police station limits. The event was allegedly booked by Munna Kumar, a resident of Bhelura Rampur village. However, instead of taking them to the designated venue, Munna Kumar, along with his cousin Suraj Kumar, friend Bhanu Kumar, and several other youths, allegedly transported them to a different location.
In their complaint, the women alleged that the accused took them to multiple places and repeatedly raped them throughout the night. They further claimed that whenever they attempted to resist or escape, they were assaulted and threatened threatened to kill them.
दिनांक 19.06.26 को #नौबतपुर थानांतर्गत दो महिलाओं के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किए जाने संबंधी सूचना संज्ञान में आई है।— Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) June 19, 2026
पुलिस टीम द्वारा तत्काल पीड़िताओं से संपर्क स्थापित कर बयान दर्ज कराया जा रहा हैं तथा उनका आवश्यक चिकित्सीय परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है। साथ ही, FSL टीम द्वारा घटनास्थल… pic.twitter.com/meDi7l4yYX
"A case of gang-rape involving two women has come to light in the Naubatpur area. Given the gravity of the matter, a special team has been constituted. The FSL team has been informed, and the investigation is underway. A case has been registered, and one accused has been arrested, while police teams are actively working to apprehend the others," said Deepak Kumar, DSP-2, Phulwari Sharif.
The ordeal came to light next morning when the accused were allegedly transporting the women back. Upon reaching Phulwari Sharif, the victims raised an alarm and sought help from passersby. Hearing their cries, local residents gathered at the spot and alerted the police. A Dial-112 team arrived, rescued the women, and took them into protective custody before bringing them to the Phulwari Sharif police station.
Subsequently, Naubatpur police were informed and escorted the victims to Naubatpur Police Station, where their statements were recorded. Police have registered a case against 13 individuals and have taken one into custody.
Naubatpur Station House Officer (SHO) Manjit Kumar Thakur said that, based on the complaints filed by the victims, an FIR has been lodged against a total of 13 people. The SHO further added that medical examinations would be conducted and further action would be taken once the reports are received.
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