ETV Bharat / state

Two Dancer Sisters Allegedly Gang-Raped in Patna; One Arrested

Patna: A case of alleged gang rape involving two sisters who work as dancers has surfaced in Bihar's capital, Patna. The victims, natives of Jharkhand's Latehar district, alleged that they were invited to perform at a Tilak ceremony but were instead taken to different locations where they were sexually assaulted by multiple men.

The sisters currently live in a rented accommodation in Patna's Mithapur area and earn their livelihood by performing at dance events. Following their complaint, an FIR has been registered at Naubatpur Police Station, and police have launched raids to arrest the accused.

According to the victims, they were contacted on June 18 for a dance performance at a Tilak ceremony in a village under the Naubatpur police station limits. The event was allegedly booked by Munna Kumar, a resident of Bhelura Rampur village. However, instead of taking them to the designated venue, Munna Kumar, along with his cousin Suraj Kumar, friend Bhanu Kumar, and several other youths, allegedly transported them to a different location.

In their complaint, the women alleged that the accused took them to multiple places and repeatedly raped them throughout the night. They further claimed that whenever they attempted to resist or escape, they were assaulted and threatened threatened to kill them.