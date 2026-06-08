ETV Bharat / state

Two Dalit Youths Stripped, Dragged Through Paddy Fields Over Mobile Theft Suspicion In Punjab; Case Registered

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a two Dalit youths were tied to motorcycles and dragged half naked through the fields on suspicion of theft in Muktsar Sahib. The State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the atrocity.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday at Jhorod village where the assailants reportedly barged inside the house of the duo on suspicion of mobile theft. The assailants partially undressed them and dragged them through the paddy fields, a video of the incident showed.

Punjab SC Commission Takes Suo Motu Notice

Following an outrage over the viral video, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that the commission has taken suo moto notice of the incident and has sought a report from SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib through SP Headquarters Sri Muktsar Sahib by June 9, 2026.