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Two Dalit Youths Stripped, Dragged Through Paddy Fields Over Mobile Theft Suspicion In Punjab; Case Registered

The incident took place at Jhorod village in Muktsar Sahib where the assailants barged inside the house of the victims.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi(C) condemns atrocity against Dalit youths in Muktsar Sahib
Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi(C) condemns atrocity against Dalit youths in Muktsar Sahib (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a two Dalit youths were tied to motorcycles and dragged half naked through the fields on suspicion of theft in Muktsar Sahib. The State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the atrocity.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday at Jhorod village where the assailants reportedly barged inside the house of the duo on suspicion of mobile theft. The assailants partially undressed them and dragged them through the paddy fields, a video of the incident showed.

Punjab SC Commission Takes Suo Motu Notice

Following an outrage over the viral video, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that the commission has taken suo moto notice of the incident and has sought a report from SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib through SP Headquarters Sri Muktsar Sahib by June 9, 2026.

Sri Muktsar Sahib Police Register FIR

A spokesperson for the Sri Muktsar Sahib Police said that police have taken prompt legal action in connection with the assault against the two youths. He said that a case FIR No. 87 dated 07.07.2026 has been registered at Sadar Malout Police Station under Sections 332(c), 115(2), 126(2), 352(2), 191(3), 190 of the BNS and Sections 3 & 4 of the SC/ST Act, 1989.

“Four persons have been specifically named in the FIR, while seven unidentified individuals have also been named. The investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all those found involved,” police said.

Read More:

  1. SC Commission Summons Ravneet Singh Bittu Over Remarks On Scheduled Castes, Appearance On June 4
  2. Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report From Sangrur SSP Over Casteist Slur By Union Minister

TAGGED:

DALITS
YOUTHS STRIPPED OVER THEFT
PUNJAB
PUNJAB LATEST

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