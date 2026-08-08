ETV Bharat / state

Two Cyber Fraud Rackets Busted In Maharashtra; 14 Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Khar Police have busted two international cyber fraud rackets by arresting 14 accused in two separate cases. The rackets, which operated between Mumbai Goa, and Dubai, have defrauded people of over Rs 7 crore using mule accounts and online gaming activities.

With regard to the first case, it is understood that the Crime Branch stumbled on the cyber fraud cause while investigating a case registered at the Pydhonie Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajtilak Roshan said that a bogus shell company named 'G.D. Overseas' was being operated in the Masjid Bunder area of Paydhuni. Current accounts were being opened in various banks using forged documents, fake electricity bills, and falsified business registration certificates, he said.

According to the DCP, the gang conducted its financial transactions through these 'mule' accounts. Additionally, new SIM cards were being activated using forged documents. Subsequently, control over the associated bank accounts—along with ATM cards, chequebooks, and SIM cards—was being transferred directly to Dubai.

The investigation revealed that these bank accounts were being used from Dubai to route funds obtained through illegal online gaming and cyber fraud.

Acting on a tip-off, Unit-2 of the Mumbai Crime Branch busted an international cyber fraud racket. Investigation revealed that the gang had illegally siphoned off over Rs 5 crore out of the country using 'mule' bank accounts. Raiding an office in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai, the police seized 66 ATM cards, 122 chequebooks, 15 passbooks, 68 fake rubber stamps of various companies, 12 SIM cards, two computers, and a pen drive.

A check of the mule accounts against a database revealed that some of these bank accounts had previously been used in 18 registered cybercrime cases.

After the investigation revealed a Goa connection to the racket, Unit-2 of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a raid on August 4 in the Orda, Candolim area—falling under the jurisdiction of the Calangute police station in Goa. Twelve individuals involved in the racket were arrested during the operation. A significant quantity of material was seized from the accused, including 15 laptops, 128 ATM cards, 89 mobile phones, 76 SIM cards, and 22 chequebooks.

The accused were collecting money through online gaming and cyber fraud using websites named ‘900 Panel’ and ‘Rudra’. Investigation further revealed that they received a 2% commission for these transactions. Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket's mastermind was orchestrating the entire operation from Dubai.