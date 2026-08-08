Two Cyber Fraud Rackets Busted In Maharashtra; 14 Arrested
The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Khar Police have arrested 12 and 2 accused in separate cases with over Rs 7 crore siphoned from people.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Khar Police have busted two international cyber fraud rackets by arresting 14 accused in two separate cases. The rackets, which operated between Mumbai Goa, and Dubai, have defrauded people of over Rs 7 crore using mule accounts and online gaming activities.
With regard to the first case, it is understood that the Crime Branch stumbled on the cyber fraud cause while investigating a case registered at the Pydhonie Police Station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajtilak Roshan said that a bogus shell company named 'G.D. Overseas' was being operated in the Masjid Bunder area of Paydhuni. Current accounts were being opened in various banks using forged documents, fake electricity bills, and falsified business registration certificates, he said.
According to the DCP, the gang conducted its financial transactions through these 'mule' accounts. Additionally, new SIM cards were being activated using forged documents. Subsequently, control over the associated bank accounts—along with ATM cards, chequebooks, and SIM cards—was being transferred directly to Dubai.
The investigation revealed that these bank accounts were being used from Dubai to route funds obtained through illegal online gaming and cyber fraud.
Acting on a tip-off, Unit-2 of the Mumbai Crime Branch busted an international cyber fraud racket. Investigation revealed that the gang had illegally siphoned off over Rs 5 crore out of the country using 'mule' bank accounts. Raiding an office in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai, the police seized 66 ATM cards, 122 chequebooks, 15 passbooks, 68 fake rubber stamps of various companies, 12 SIM cards, two computers, and a pen drive.
A check of the mule accounts against a database revealed that some of these bank accounts had previously been used in 18 registered cybercrime cases.
After the investigation revealed a Goa connection to the racket, Unit-2 of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a raid on August 4 in the Orda, Candolim area—falling under the jurisdiction of the Calangute police station in Goa. Twelve individuals involved in the racket were arrested during the operation. A significant quantity of material was seized from the accused, including 15 laptops, 128 ATM cards, 89 mobile phones, 76 SIM cards, and 22 chequebooks.
The accused were collecting money through online gaming and cyber fraud using websites named ‘900 Panel’ and ‘Rudra’. Investigation further revealed that they received a 2% commission for these transactions. Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket's mastermind was orchestrating the entire operation from Dubai.
An examination of the accused's bank accounts linked them to 83 cyber fraud complaints registered across the country on the 1930 helpline. The Mumbai Police are conducting further investigations into the case, and the court has remanded the accused to police custody until August 11.
provided these details.
In the second case, a team from the Khar Police Station busted a cyber fraud racket operating through 'mule' bank accounts. Police have arrested two accused in the case; the investigation revealed that a total of Rs 7,42,28,409 was siphoned off across 42 complaints nationwide using 22 mule bank accounts.
A case has been registered at the Khar Police Station under Section 318(4) of the BNS, as well as Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.
It is understood that the complainant was contacted via the Telegram app and lured with the promise of substantial profits for completing online tasks. Subsequently, the complainant was coerced into depositing a total of Rs 4,07,764 into various bank accounts.
However, upon receiving no returns, the complainant realized they had been defrauded. The accused were traced through technical analysis and information obtained from the Government of India's cyber helpline (1930) and the cyber coordination portal.
The investigation revealed the involvement of Avinash Babasaheb Kharat and Vikas Gajanan Bhujbal. The police have arrested Avinash Kharat. During interrogation, Kharat confessed to opening bank accounts in his own name as well as in the names of others and making them available for use by cyber fraudsters.
A total of 22 such 'mule' bank accounts were discovered—13 in Kharat's name and 9 in Bhujbal's name. An investigation via the Cyber Coordination Portal has revealed 42 complaints from across the country linked to these 22 accounts, uncovering a total fraud amounting to Rs 7,42,28,409.
Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kate stated that further investigation into the matter is underway, with inquiries being conducted into other accused individuals, beneficiaries, and financial transactions associated with the racket.
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