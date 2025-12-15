ETV Bharat / state

Two CRPF CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, in which two commandos of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit suffered injuries, police said on Monday.

The explosion took place on Sunday afternoon when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Farsegarh police station area. Personnel belonging to the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) — both units of the state police — and CoBRA were involved in the operation, which is still underway, the official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest of Farsegarh-Pillur Kandlaparti, an IED planted by Naxalites exploded, causing minor injuries to two CoBRA personnel. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Raipur, where their condition was reported to be stable and out of danger, the official said.