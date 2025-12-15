Two CRPF CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh
The explosion took place when a joint team of STF and DRG personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Farsegarh police station area.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Bijapur: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, in which two commandos of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit suffered injuries, police said on Monday.
The explosion took place on Sunday afternoon when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Farsegarh police station area. Personnel belonging to the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) — both units of the state police — and CoBRA were involved in the operation, which is still underway, the official said.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest of Farsegarh-Pillur Kandlaparti, an IED planted by Naxalites exploded, causing minor injuries to two CoBRA personnel. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Raipur, where their condition was reported to be stable and out of danger, the official said.
Maoists often plant IEDs along the road, dirt tracks and forests in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, to target security personnel during patrolling. In the past, civilians have also fallen prey to such traps laid by Naxalites in the region.
On December 12, a rural woman was also injured in an explosion. Following this, the Bijapur police urged villagers to immediately inform them about any suspicious objects in the forest.
Major IED Blasts & Seizures This Year
- November 10: Nine dogs of the BDS team were killed in an IED blast in Sukma.
- November 10: A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in Sukma.
- October 13: An IED blast in Bhopalpatnam of Bijapur left an STF jawan injured.
- October 10: A child was injured in an IED explosion in Bijapur.
- October 4: An IED explosion in the Madder police station area of Bijapur left a female Naxalite member injured.
- September 29: A large cache of IEDs was recovered in Abujmarh, and five explosives were defused.
- September 29: About 10 kg of IED was recovered in Bijapur.
- August 30: About 10 kg of IED was seized between Gorna and Mankeli in Bijapur.
- August 18: A jawan was martyred in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- August 14: A jawan was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- August 5: A villager was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- July 20: A minor was injured in an IED blast planted by Naxalites in Bhopalpatnam of Bijapur.
- July 14: Four injured after mistakenly stepping onto a planted IED in the Madder police station area of Bijapur.
- July 2: A villager suffered injury after mistakenly stepping on a pressure IED, which exploded in Bijapur forest .
- June 9: An ASP was martyred in an IED blast in Sukma.
- May 30: Three villagers were injured in an IED blast in Madder National Park of Bijapur.
- May 6: A CRPF officer was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- April 26: A DRG jawan was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- April 21: A CAF jawan was martyred in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- April 9: A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
- April 7: A villager was injured in an IED blast at a forest in Bijapur.
- April 4: One person was killed, and another was injured in an IED blast in Narayanpur.
