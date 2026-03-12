Two Criminals, Recently Out Of Jail, Gang Rape Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu's Madhurantakam; Nabbed After Intense Probe
Late on Monday night, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two miscreants near Athiwakkam lake in Chengalpattu district.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Chengalpattu: Days after coming out of jail, two criminals, including a notorious 'A-category' rowdy, were again arrested on Wednesday for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl near Madhurantakam in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu earlier this week.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Tambaram area, with two girls aged 14 and 16 years pillion riding on his two-wheeler, was on way to Keezhakandai area near Madhurantakam around midnight of Monday (March 9). Just when they were passing through Devathur, the two accused, Kaka Balaji and Damodhara Perumal, who were allegedly in an inebriated state started following them. Frightened by this, the boy upped the speed of his bike, but it skidded off road and met with an accident near Athiwakkam.
Police said the two accused who were chasing them caught hold of the boy and thrashed him. He, however, managed to escape from the spot with the 16-year-old girl on his two-wheeler, leaving behind the other girl. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused took the 14-year-old girl to nearby Athiwakkam lake area, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her throughout the night and then fled.
Early in the morning, a few locals saw the minor survivor in a critical condition and rushed her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. Immediately, doctors at the hospital informed the police, who reached the hospital and recorded the girl's statement.
Later, the survivor's parents lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Melmaruvathur All Women Police Station.
Police formed a special investigation team to trace the accused. During the course of the investigation, officials examined mobile phone numbers active near Athiwakkam lake area at the time of the incident and also reviewed CCTV footage from nearby locations. Police identified one of the accused as Balaji alias "Kaka Balaji", and arrested him on Wednesday from his hideout near Avadi.
Sources said he is listed as an 'A-category' rowdy in the history sheet of Kuduvancheri police station and has more than 15 cases pending against him, including attempt to murder, theft and robbery.
Police informed that based on the information provided by Balaji during interrogation, the second accused Damodhara Perumal was nabbed from Mariputtur area.
Earlier in January this year, Balaji was arrested in a connection with a case filed for allegedly threatening people with a knife and extorting money from those drinking at a liquor shop in Kuduvancheri. At that time, when he was brought to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital before being produced in court, he allegedly argued with doctors and on-duty police personnel. He also allegedly threatened some journalists who were recording videos of him.
In Chengalpattu District Jail, where he was lodged, Balaji met Damodhara Perumal who was arrested six months ago in a temple jewellery theft case.
Officials said the two criminals, after coming out of jail, continued their association and planned criminal activities.
On Monday night, the duo allegedly consumed alcohol near Madhurantakam. When they noticed the teenagers travelling on the two-wheeler, they followed them, attacked the boy and then abducted and gang raped the 14-year-old girl.
"Both the accused were arrested and produced before Chengalpattu POCSO Special Court under heavy police security and shifted to Chengalpattu Central Jail," said a senior official.
