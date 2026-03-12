ETV Bharat / state

Two Criminals, Recently Out Of Jail, Gang Rape Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu's Madhurantakam; Nabbed After Intense Probe

Chengalpattu: Days after coming out of jail, two criminals, including a notorious 'A-category' rowdy, were again arrested on Wednesday for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl near Madhurantakam in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Tambaram area, with two girls aged 14 and 16 years pillion riding on his two-wheeler, was on way to Keezhakandai area near Madhurantakam around midnight of Monday (March 9). Just when they were passing through Devathur, the two accused, Kaka Balaji and Damodhara Perumal, who were allegedly in an inebriated state started following them. Frightened by this, the boy upped the speed of his bike, but it skidded off road and met with an accident near Athiwakkam.

Police said the two accused who were chasing them caught hold of the boy and thrashed him. He, however, managed to escape from the spot with the 16-year-old girl on his two-wheeler, leaving behind the other girl. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused took the 14-year-old girl to nearby Athiwakkam lake area, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her throughout the night and then fled.

Early in the morning, a few locals saw the minor survivor in a critical condition and rushed her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. Immediately, doctors at the hospital informed the police, who reached the hospital and recorded the girl's statement.

Later, the survivor's parents lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Melmaruvathur All Women Police Station.

Police formed a special investigation team to trace the accused. During the course of the investigation, officials examined mobile phone numbers active near Athiwakkam lake area at the time of the incident and also reviewed CCTV footage from nearby locations. Police identified one of the accused as Balaji alias "Kaka Balaji", and arrested him on Wednesday from his hideout near Avadi.

Sources said he is listed as an 'A-category' rowdy in the history sheet of Kuduvancheri police station and has more than 15 cases pending against him, including attempt to murder, theft and robbery.