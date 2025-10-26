Two Cousins Die In Early Morning House Fire In Rajasthan's Barmer
Two cousins died and another was seriously injured after a suspected short circuit triggered a house fire in Rajasthan’s Barmer district early Sunday.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Barmer: In a shocking incident, at least three people from the same family were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in their home in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said. Two of the victims died on the scene, while a third received serious burns and was referred to a Jodhpur hospital for treatment, they said.
The incident took place at a house in Jastaniyon Ki Dhani Bhadkha village in the wee hours of today, according to Rural Police Station Officer Rajuram. “A fire suddenly broke out in a brick room where three cousins were sleeping. Two of them were charred to death, but one of them escaped miraculously. We have shifted him to Jodhpur for treatment,” Rajuram said.
Citing the initial probe, the officer said a short circuit might have caused the blaze. “The FSL team has collected the evidence from the scene. Their report will confirm the actual cause with other details,” he said.
The victims have been identified as family: Jasraj (21), his cousin Arun (19), and Rajuram (12). Jasraj’s father, Devi Lal, identified the bodies.
“My son and two nephews were sleeping in a room when a fire suddenly broke out on Sunday morning. Arun and Raju died from the burns. Jasraj, who suffered burns, was referred to Jodhpur. The source of the fire is unknown. It may have been a short circuit,” Devi Lal said.
According to officials, villagers who saw the flames were the first to rush for help. “Villagers informed the police and fire brigade and attempted to extinguish the fire. However, before the fire was brought under control, two of the cousins had died,” they said.
Meanwhile, Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP), Narendra Singh Meena, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jasaram Bose, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar, and Patwari were among the officials who reached the site and took stock of the situation.
The local MLA, Dr Priyanka Chaudhary, also met with the affected family to offer her condolences. She also extended all possible help to the victims’ families.