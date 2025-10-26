ETV Bharat / state

Two Cousins Die In Early Morning House Fire In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer: In a shocking incident, at least three people from the same family were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in their home in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said. Two of the victims died on the scene, while a third received serious burns and was referred to a Jodhpur hospital for treatment, they said.

The incident took place at a house in Jastaniyon Ki Dhani Bhadkha village in the wee hours of today, according to Rural Police Station Officer Rajuram. “A fire suddenly broke out in a brick room where three cousins were sleeping. Two of them were charred to death, but one of them escaped miraculously. We have shifted him to Jodhpur for treatment,” Rajuram said.

A view of the burnt room (ETV Bharat)

Citing the initial probe, the officer said a short circuit might have caused the blaze. “The FSL team has collected the evidence from the scene. Their report will confirm the actual cause with other details,” he said.