Two Couples Die In Separate Incidents In Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: Two couples were killed in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. In the first incident, a tribal couple was found dead in their courtyard on Wednesday in Bhendra village in Raigarh district, police said. The deceased have been identified as Guruvar Singh Rathiya (35) and his wife, Manita Rathiya (30). Guruvar Singh used to work as a labourer.

On receiving the information, a police team, forensic experts, and a dog squad arrived at the scene. Police have sent the bodies to Gharghora Hospital for postmortem and have registered a case. Police said that the couple's three children, aged between one and six, who were present at home at the time of the incident, are safe. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple were beaten to death with sticks.

Police said that the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained; however, two suspects are being questioned. Police officials stated that the double murder is being investigated, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife in Dhamtari, officials said. The incident took place in Hardi village, under the Kareli Badi outpost area of ​​Magarlod block in Dhamtari district. The deceased have been identified as Hitesh Yadav and his wife Lakshmi Yadav. He had shared information about the act on social media, which alerted his family. The matter came to light a day after Diwali.

Dhamtari Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Singh Parihar said that around 11 PM on October 20, Lakshmi went to sleep, but the next morning, around 7 AM, neither she nor her husband responded to knocks on the door. The deceased’s brother-in-law, Giteshwar Yadav, climbed a ladder and looked through a ventilation vent, finding Lakshmi’s body lying on the floor. Hitesh was also found dead inside.