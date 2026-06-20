ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarnagar Murder Case: Two Convicts Sentenced to Death After Eight-Year Trial

Muzaffarnagar: In a major verdict in the high-profile Rajendra Saini murder case, a court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced two convicts to death, describing the crime as falling within the "rarest of rare" category.

The judgment was delivered by Presiding Officer Ravi Kumar Diwakar of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court). While delivering the verdict, the court observed that the accused appeared to believe that "no body means no case," but added that the truth eventually comes to light.

According to the prosecution, a burnt body was recovered on June 5, 2018, from a forest area in Kheri village under the Mirapur police station limits. The police launched an investigation after receiving information from Mahavir, a resident of Maud Kalan in Meerut district. The deceased was later identified as 26-year-old Rajendra Saini, a resident of Kakrauli.

Based on a complaint filed by Rajendra's brother, Jaivindra Saini, a murder case was registered against Veersain, a resident of Kakrauli, and Gajendra alias Geelu and Ram Kiran alias Sawan, both residents of Mohammadpur in the Bahsuma area.

The investigation revealed that Veersain suspected Rajendra of being in contact with his wife. Acting on this suspicion, the accused allegedly took Rajendra away on a motorcycle on June 4, 2018. Prosecutors told the court that the accused first made him consume alcohol and then strangled him to death. They later burned the body in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal his identity.