Two Sentenced To Life For Murder In Rajasthan's Alwar
The two were arrested for the murder of Firoz Khan in Alwar five years back.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Alwar: The Additional Sessions Court No 2 of Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for the murder of one Firoz Khan five years back.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts. Special Public Prosecutor Maheshchand Meena stated that the deceased's brother had filed a complaint at the city's National Emergency Relief Fund (NEB) police station, stating that his brother Firoz (22) had left home at 5 pm on December 5, 2020, and did not return.
Firoz's head and torso were found at a field outside a girls' hostel on Mannaka Road at 9 am on December 11. Police conducted an investigation, arrested the accused, and presented a chargesheet in court. While one accused died during the trial, another, Jasvir Singh, is still absconding.
Meena stated that during the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence and witnesses' statements. After hearing both sides, Judge Riddhima Sharma sentenced Honey alias Ravi and Baljeet Singh, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.
Meena stated that the accused first beat Firoz, then brutally murdered him and threw his body in pieces (head separated from body) outside the girls' hostel. The incident had created a sensation in the area.
