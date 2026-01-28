ETV Bharat / state

Two Sentenced To Life For Murder In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: The Additional Sessions Court No 2 of Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for the murder of one Firoz Khan five years back.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts. Special Public Prosecutor Maheshchand Meena stated that the deceased's brother had filed a complaint at the city's National Emergency Relief Fund (NEB) police station, stating that his brother Firoz (22) had left home at 5 pm on December 5, 2020, and did not return.

Firoz's head and torso were found at a field outside a girls' hostel on Mannaka Road at 9 am on December 11. Police conducted an investigation, arrested the accused, and presented a chargesheet in court. While one accused died during the trial, another, Jasvir Singh, is still absconding.