Two Constables Injured As Cops Out To Apprehend Criminal Attacked
The Police have arrested one person from the spot and seized two stolen motorcycles.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Two constables were injured when a Police team out to apprehend a wanted criminal was attacked by around five persons with iron rods and stones. The accused were attempting to free their companion. They attacked and freed the wanted criminal from Police custody.
The Police have arrested one person identified as Viru alias Veeram from the spot and seized two stolen motorcycles. A case in the matter has been registered at Parsoli Police Station.
Circle Inspector (CI) Ashutosh Charan stated that Constable Ramavtar, In Charge of the District Anti-Theft Team, has lodged a report stating that his team and he were patrolling Begun-Parsoli area when they received information from an informant that Dilip, a criminal wanted in various cases, was moving towards Katunda with his associates.
Upon receiving the information, the team reached the Katunda culvert where around five individuals were sitting behind rocks on the roadside while two others were riding motorbikes without registration plates towards the petrol pump. When one of them was apprehended, he tried to strangulate Constable Rakesh and began assaulting him. Meanwhile, the others hiding behind the stones escaped, but shortly after, they returned and started pelting on the cops.
The CI stated that one of the accused attacked Constable Padam Kumar with an iron rod, leaving him bleeding. Constable Balkishan suffered injuries to his chest and ribs due to the stone pelting, while Constable Rakesh also sustained injuries to his neck.
Following retaliation by the Police, the criminals allegedly fled taking advantage of the darkness, leaving their bike, the iron rod used in the attack and a screwdriver at the spot.
Sources disclosed that during interrogation, Viru identified his absconding accomplices as Rajkamal alias Rajkumar, Dilip, Dilip Kanjar and Kamal Kanjar. The arrested accused allegedly confessed to stealing both the motorbikes. The injured Police personnel were treated at Parsoli Hospital on Monday.
Ashutosh Charan disclosed that the main criminal who escaped from the scene is Dilip Kanjar, who has a bounty on his arrest in three states. He is a history-sheeter at Begun Police Station and has over 25 cases registered against him, including those of robbery, dacoity, theft and attempted murder. He escaped from Bijolia in Bhilwara district while being taken from jail for a court hearing. The Bhilwara police have announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest, while the Haryana Police have announced a prize of Rs 10,000. The Madhya Pradesh Police have also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest.
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