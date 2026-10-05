ETV Bharat / state

Two Constables Injured As Cops Out To Apprehend Criminal Attacked

File photo of SP office of Chittorgarh ( Etv Bharat )

Chittorgarh: Two constables were injured when a Police team out to apprehend a wanted criminal was attacked by around five persons with iron rods and stones. The accused were attempting to free their companion. They attacked and freed the wanted criminal from Police custody.

The Police have arrested one person identified as Viru alias Veeram from the spot and seized two stolen motorcycles. A case in the matter has been registered at Parsoli Police Station. Circle Inspector (CI) Ashutosh Charan stated that Constable Ramavtar, In Charge of the District Anti-Theft Team, has lodged a report stating that his team and he were patrolling Begun-Parsoli area when they received information from an informant that Dilip, a criminal wanted in various cases, was moving towards Katunda with his associates. Upon receiving the information, the team reached the Katunda culvert where around five individuals were sitting behind rocks on the roadside while two others were riding motorbikes without registration plates towards the petrol pump. When one of them was apprehended, he tried to strangulate Constable Rakesh and began assaulting him. Meanwhile, the others hiding behind the stones escaped, but shortly after, they returned and started pelting on the cops.