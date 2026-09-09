ETV Bharat / state

Two College Girls Found Eight Months After They Went Missing In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A team of officers from the CID on Wednesday traced two college girls who had gone missing eight months ago.

The girls, who were studying in second PUC (+2), went missing from Vidyaranyapura on January 31. A case was registered at the Vidyaranyapura police station on the complaint of their parents. When the police could not find the girls, the family of one of the girls approached the High Court.

After around six months, the High Court transferred the case to the CID. The CID subsequently formed a 10-member special team to trace the girls. The team conducted searches across more than 100 locations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kashi, Kerala, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. However, there was initially no trace of the two students. They were reportedly not using their phones or ATM cards and had not contacted anyone known to them, further complicating the investigation.

A clue later indicated that the girls had travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar. However, by the time the police reached the location, the girls had already left. Investigators also searched several places they were known to frequent based on information provided by their families, but these efforts did not immediately yield any results.

The initial investigation had established that the girls had travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills. During their stay, a woman reportedly took a selfie with them while they were playing with her child. The girls later left the location. It was reportedly during their time at the hills that they met a young man from Kanakapura.