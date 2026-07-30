ETV Bharat / state

Two Class XII Students Killed As School Bus Hits Motorcycle In Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur: Two Class XII students lost their lives on Thursday morning after a school bus collided with their motorcycle near village Khanewal on the Patran-Jakhal road in Punjab's Sangrur district.

The students who died in the collision were aged 15-16. Mohit Kumar and Prince Kumar were studying in Government Senior Secondary School Banga, and were going to school on a motorcycle.

The accident was so severe that the school bus dragged the motorcycle and the students for about 50 feet. Mohit died on the spot, while Prince succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Patran hospital.