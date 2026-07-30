Two Class XII Students Killed As School Bus Hits Motorcycle In Punjab's Sangrur
Two teenagers were on their way to school on a motorbike when the accident occurred, which led to protests by villagers.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Sangrur: Two Class XII students lost their lives on Thursday morning after a school bus collided with their motorcycle near village Khanewal on the Patran-Jakhal road in Punjab's Sangrur district.
The students who died in the collision were aged 15-16. Mohit Kumar and Prince Kumar were studying in Government Senior Secondary School Banga, and were going to school on a motorcycle.
The accident was so severe that the school bus dragged the motorcycle and the students for about 50 feet. Mohit died on the spot, while Prince succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Patran hospital.
After the accident, a wave of grief swept through their village. Mohit was the only son of his parents. The accident led to a protest by the families of the deceased and villagers, who staged a dharna at the scene.
The protestors alleged that the school management had violated safety norms, and demanded strict action in the matter. People also questioned how 45 children were packed in the 25-seater bus, risking the lives of the children.
SHO Gagandeep Singh said, "The police have started investigating the matter. Along with all aspects of the accident, documents of the private school and the bus will also be examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty."
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