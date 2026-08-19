ETV Bharat / state

Two Class X Students Held For Murder Of Their School Principal In Telangana's Nalgonda

File photo of Rupa Reddy ( ETV Bharat )

Nalgonda: Police in Telangana's Nalgonda apprehended two juveniles (students of Class X) for the alleged brutal murder of their school principal. The police zeroed in on the juveniles after sifting through a pool of 80 people, including history-sheeters, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said. The victim, Rupa Reddy was the principal of Nagarjuna Public School in JB Colony, Kondamallepalli Mandal Centre in Nalgonda District. She resided in JB Colony with her husband Rajender Reddy. Rupa's son Abhinav studies engineering in Hyderabad and the couple often went to the state capital to visit him. Rupa had been to Hyderabad with her husband as she had three consecutive days of holidays recently. As her husband had some work in Hyderabad, he stayed back while Rupa returned to Kondamallepalli alone on the morning of August 11. The SP said the two students had planned to rob Rupa and they had planned the details five days earlier. "The accused had assumed that Rupa would have cash in her house as it was the time when school fees are collected from the students," he said. However, as the accused barged into Rupa's residence, she recognized them following which they stabbed her 27 times and fled with whatever cash was kept in the house and a cellphone.