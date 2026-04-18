ETV Bharat / state

Two Shot Dead By Militants In Manipur, CM Asks NIA To Probe

Imphal: A retired Army personnel was among two persons shot dead by suspected militants in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday, with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announcing that the probe into the incident would be handed over to the NIA.

The incident took place at TM Kasom village in Litan police station area this afternoon, a day after the chief minister visited the Tangkhul Naga-majority hill district and appealed for peace and dialogue during an interaction with both Kuki and Naga residents.

Suspected militants opened fire at an Ukhrul-bound convoy of civilian vehicles coming from Imphal. A man sitting in the front passenger seat of a car was struck by a bullet in the head and he died on the spot, while another person who suffered gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired Army personnel, from Tashar village; and Yaruingam Vashum from Kharasom village. Windshields and rear windows of three cars were also damaged during the ambush. The chief minister appealed to all communities to maintain calm and not fall prey to provocations intended to vitiate the atmosphere.

In a social media post, the CM said, "I strongly condemn the killing of two innocent civilians in an attack by militants at T M Kasom village in Ukhrul district around 2.30 pm today. My government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)." "Ex gratia will be provided to the families of two victims, Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired Army personnel of Naga Regiment, who hailed from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom CV village," he said.

He said security forces have launched an operation to apprehend those behind the attack. "I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and share their grief in this hour," he said. In another statement, he said a case has been registered with Litan police station and further investigation is underway.