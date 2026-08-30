ETV Bharat / state

Two Chinese Nationals Rescued From MV Ocean Winner Sent To Kolkata

Paradip: The two Chinese crew members rescued from MV Ocean Winner which sank off the coast of Praradip in Odisha were sent to Kolkata on Sunday morning.

While the rescue operation has been on for more than eight days, 22 other crew members of the vessel are yet to be traced. Officials said the Chinese nationals will be handed over to the Chinese embassy in Kolkata. The ship's agent will contact the Chinese embassy and complete the visa and passport work for both of them before they return to China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese crew members, during questioning by Indian investigative agencies, including two constables, a police officer, and a language interpreter said the vessel sank due to excessive rolling. As the ship sank in just eight minutes, only two out of 24 crew members managed to get out of the vessel and jump into the sea.