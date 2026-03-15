Two Children Killed, Seven Others Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast Near Chennai
The explosion, which occurred around 7:40 am at Samundeeswarar Nagar, was so powerful that it collapsed three adjacent houses, trapping residents under the debris.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Chengalpattu: Two children were killed, and seven others sustained critical burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at Navalur near Chennai on Sunday morning, sources said.
The explosion, which occurred around 7:40 am at Samundeeswarar Nagar, was so powerful that it collapsed three adjacent houses, trapping residents under the debris.
Upon hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot and found all three houses collapsed. Household items inside the homes were found shattered and damaged. A closer inspection revealed that the accident had been caused by a cylinder explosion.
The deceased included a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, the child of Sanjay Kumar and Sonia. After realising that several people were trapped beneath the debris in the house, neighbours immediately alerted the local police station and the fire service.
Responding to the call, officers from the Thazhambur Police Station arrived at the scene. With the assistance of firefighters, they rescued seven individuals—including a young boy—who were trapped in the debris. All have been rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries. Their condition is stated to be critical.
The seven individuals currently receiving treatment at government and private hospitals have been identified as 7-year-old Pradeep, his mother Selvi (40), his father Vairamuthu (45), Sanjeev Kumar (27), Sonia (25), Murugan (45), and Chitra (55). The Thazhambur police have registered a case regarding this accident and are conducting an investigation.
Responding to the call, officers from the Thazhambur Police Station arrived at the scene. With the assistance of firefighters, they rescued seven individuals—including a young boy—who were trapped in the debris and in critical condition with severe burn injuries, and rushed them to the hospital.
The seven individuals currently receiving treatment at government and private hospitals for injuries sustained in this accident are: 7-year-old Pradeep, his mother Selvi (40), his father Vairamuthu (45), Sanjeev Kumar (27), Sonia (25), Murugan (45), and Chitra (55). The Thazhambur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.