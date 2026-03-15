ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Killed, Seven Others Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast Near Chennai

Chengalpattu: Two children were killed, and seven others sustained critical burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at Navalur near Chennai on Sunday morning, sources said.

The explosion, which occurred around 7:40 am at Samundeeswarar Nagar, was so powerful that it collapsed three adjacent houses, trapping residents under the debris.

Upon hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot and found all three houses collapsed. Household items inside the homes were found shattered and damaged. A closer inspection revealed that the accident had been caused by a cylinder explosion.

The deceased included a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, the child of Sanjay Kumar and Sonia. After realising that several people were trapped beneath the debris in the house, neighbours immediately alerted the local police station and the fire service.