Two Children Killed In Bengaluru Bus-Scooter Collission; Negligent Driving Blamed

Bengaluru: Two children died on the spot after a private school bus hit a two-wheeler in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The accident, which occurred near the Thanisandra police quarters at around 8.16 am, killed Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4).

The school bus driver, Mareppan, was arrested and is being questioned, police said. Earlier, Naganagowda, a constable of the Armed Reserve Force, who left home in a two-wheeler to get milk along with his daughter Varsha and his nephew Bhanu in the front seat of the vehicle, met with the accident when a school bus from the opposite side tried to take a U-turn. At that time, the driver hit the two-wheeler.

Two children, who were on a two-wheeler, fell and were run over by the bus. They were rushed to a hospital with severe head injuries and died. The bodies of the two have been sent to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said.