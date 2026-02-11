Two Children Killed In Bengaluru Bus-Scooter Collission; Negligent Driving Blamed
The father of one of the deceased child held the school bus driver, Mareppan, who was arrested, responsible for tragic deaths.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Two children died on the spot after a private school bus hit a two-wheeler in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The accident, which occurred near the Thanisandra police quarters at around 8.16 am, killed Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4).
The school bus driver, Mareppan, was arrested and is being questioned, police said. Earlier, Naganagowda, a constable of the Armed Reserve Force, who left home in a two-wheeler to get milk along with his daughter Varsha and his nephew Bhanu in the front seat of the vehicle, met with the accident when a school bus from the opposite side tried to take a U-turn. At that time, the driver hit the two-wheeler.
Two children, who were on a two-wheeler, fell and were run over by the bus. They were rushed to a hospital with severe head injuries and died. The bodies of the two have been sent to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said.
The scene of the accident was captured on CCTV. In this regard, the Hennur Traffic Police registered a case under reckless and negligent driving and are investigating.
Responding to this, Naganagowda said, "This morning, I went on a scooter with two children to get milk. I stopped the vehicle as soon as I saw a school bus. Without paying attention, the bus hit the two-wheeler and ran over the children who had fallen. Before the incident, the driver hit an auto in the middle of the road. Therefore, this mishap occurred because the driver was driving the bus too fast."