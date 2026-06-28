Two Children Killed As Wall Of House Collapses Amid Rain In Chhattisgarh
Two children were playing near a kutcha house when its wall collapsed on them and they succumbed to their injuries on the spot, police said.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Bemetara: Two children were killed and a woman injured after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred in Raurpur village near the district headquarters while the children were playing.
According to locals, due to heavy rains over the past few days, the wall of the house of Omprakash Kosle, a resident of Raurpur village, had become damp and suddenly collapsed on Sunday. The children were playing next to the wall when the accident occurred.
Hearing the loud crash, a woman ran to save the children but was hit by the rubble. Nearby villagers also rushed to the scene and upon information, police and local administration teams arrived here.
Police with the help of villagers, cleared the debris and pulled out the critically injured woman and the two bodies. The woman was taken to the district hospital, where, after initial treatment, doctors referred her to Mekahara Hospital in Raipur for advanced care.
"Following heavy rains, the wall collapsed on two children and they died on the spot. A case has been registered and the two bodies have been shifted for autopsy. An investigation is currently underway," Sonal Gwala, station in-charge, City Kotwali, Bemetara.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village following the tragic incident.
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