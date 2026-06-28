ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Killed As Wall Of House Collapses Amid Rain In Chhattisgarh

The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Bemetara: Two children were killed and a woman injured after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Raurpur village near the district headquarters while the children were playing.

According to locals, due to heavy rains over the past few days, the wall of the house of Omprakash Kosle, a resident of Raurpur village, had become damp and suddenly collapsed on Sunday. The children were playing next to the wall when the accident occurred.

Hearing the loud crash, a woman ran to save the children but was hit by the rubble. Nearby villagers also rushed to the scene and upon information, police and local administration teams arrived here.