Two Children Die, 14 Injured As Rajasthan Pilgrims' Vehicle Crashes On Gujarat Highway
Two children were killed and 14 Rajasthan pilgrims injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding truck on a Gujarat highway.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Surendranagar: Two children were killed, and 14 other pilgrims were injured following a head-on collision between a Cruiser car and a speeding truck on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Tuesday evening, police said.
The victims, all members of an extended family from Rajasthan, were returning from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Junagadh, including Mount Girnar. The family was travelling toward the Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad when their Cruiser car collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction near Phulgram village.
“The crash was so severe that the front section of the passenger vehicle was completely damaged. Locals rushed to the scene to assist the victims and alerted police and the 108 ambulance,” said a police officer.
All 14 survivors are currently undergoing treatment at the Surendranagar Civil Hospital with injuries ranging from fractures to chest trauma.
“The two children were initially brought here in critical condition before being rushed to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where they later died during treatment. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” police said.
Family members of the victims alleged gross medical negligence by the hospital administration. Relatives claimed that the injured patients were left on stretchers for three hours without receiving medication, initial examinations or diagnostic tests like X-rays.
Meanwhile, police have registered a criminal case in the crash and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the accident was caused by overspeeding and driver negligence. “The truck driver had fled the scene soon after the accident. We have launched the manhunt to apprehend him,” said an official.
According to locals, the Phulgram stretch of the Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway has become an accident hotspot. “The collisions have risen due to a lack of speed breakers, proper lighting and traffic signage in the area. Highway authorities should immediately take safety measures,” they said.
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