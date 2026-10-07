ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Die, 14 Injured As Rajasthan Pilgrims' Vehicle Crashes On Gujarat Highway

Injured passengers being treated at a hospital in Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Surendranagar: Two children were killed, and 14 other pilgrims were injured following a head-on collision between a Cruiser car and a speeding truck on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The victims, all members of an extended family from Rajasthan, were returning from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Junagadh, including Mount Girnar. The family was travelling toward the Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad when their Cruiser car collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction near Phulgram village. “The crash was so severe that the front section of the passenger vehicle was completely damaged. Locals rushed to the scene to assist the victims and alerted police and the 108 ambulance,” said a police officer. All 14 survivors are currently undergoing treatment at the Surendranagar Civil Hospital with injuries ranging from fractures to chest trauma.