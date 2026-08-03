ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Die Of Chandipura Virus In Banaskantha

Banaskantha: Three positive cases of Chandipura virus have been detected in Banaskantha district. The cases have been detected in the Kankrej and Amirgadh talukas, and two of the affected children have died, while one has recovered, officials said on Monday.

The Health Department has launched large-scale efforts to contain the virus in the district. Teams from the department have conducted door-to-door surveillance in the talukas where cases were reported.

Symptoms of the Chandipura virus were observed in two children—one from Kanpura village in Amirgadh taluka and another from Changa village in Kankrej taluka. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but both passed away while undergoing treatment.

A child from Vada village in Kankrej taluka was also hospitalised after showing symptoms; he recovered following treatment and was discharged.