Two Children Die Of Chandipura Virus In Banaskantha
The Health Department has launched large-scale efforts to contain the virus in the district.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Banaskantha: Three positive cases of Chandipura virus have been detected in Banaskantha district. The cases have been detected in the Kankrej and Amirgadh talukas, and two of the affected children have died, while one has recovered, officials said on Monday.
The Health Department has launched large-scale efforts to contain the virus in the district. Teams from the department have conducted door-to-door surveillance in the talukas where cases were reported.
Symptoms of the Chandipura virus were observed in two children—one from Kanpura village in Amirgadh taluka and another from Changa village in Kankrej taluka. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but both passed away while undergoing treatment.
A child from Vada village in Kankrej taluka was also hospitalised after showing symptoms; he recovered following treatment and was discharged.
The Health Department initiated action immediately after the cases came to light. Operations involving dusting and spraying insecticides have begun, targeting cracks in old mud walls and areas where sandflies are likely to breed, in order to control the virus by curbing the spread of these flies.
A survey involving 47 teams has been launched in Amirgadh taluka. Awareness regarding the severity of the virus is being spread in rural areas through insecticide spraying and by educating the public about the symptoms.
Banaskantha District Health Officer Brijesh Vyas stated that three cases have been reported in the district so far; unfortunately, two children have died, while one child is healthy after receiving timely treatment.
Instructions have been issued to immediately contact a health centre if any child exhibits fever or symptoms resembling those of the Chandipura virus.
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