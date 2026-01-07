Two Children Die After Sacks Collapse In Chhattisgarh Warehouse
The incident happened at the Banshi Gopal Warehouse in the Dhaurabhata village, where the mother of the children works.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Baloda Bazar: In a tragic incident, two children died after being crushed under the sacks of chickpeas at a warehouse in the Dhaurabhata village in Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at the Banshi Gopal Warehouse in the village where the mother of the children works. The kids had on Tuesday accompanied their mother, a native of Belgahna village of Bilaspur district, and were playing when sacks of chickpeas fell on them. The heavy sacks suffocated the children.
According to police, the children, aged five and six respectively, were immediately taken to the Bhatapara Community Health Centre, where the doctors declared them dead. The initial medical report stated that the cause of death was suffocation. The mother was working as a labourer at the warehouse to support her family after her husband passed away. The woman came to the warehouse for work at 4 pm, accompanied by her two children, Pritam Patel and Akhilesh Patel.
While their mother was working, the two brothers started playing near the sacks of chickpeas. The children, while playing, started taking chickpeas out of the sacks. During this time, the balance of the stacked sacks was disturbed. Suddenly, the sacks came crashing down. Before the children could move away, they were crushed under the sacks. When people realised something was wrong, they rushed to the spot. The sacks were quickly removed, but it was too late. Both children were unconscious.
The fellow labourers at the warehouse said that the accident occurred due to the safety precautions at the workplace. The Bhatapara Rural Police Station has taken the matter seriously and registered a case. According to the police, they are investigating the aspects of negligence in the accident. The police are also checking whether the warehouse management followed safety regulations. If negligence is found during the investigation, action will be taken against those responsible.
