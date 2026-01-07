ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Die After Sacks Collapse In Chhattisgarh Warehouse

Baloda Bazar: In a tragic incident, two children died after being crushed under the sacks of chickpeas at a warehouse in the Dhaurabhata village in Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at the Banshi Gopal Warehouse in the village where the mother of the children works. The kids had on Tuesday accompanied their mother, a native of Belgahna village of Bilaspur district, and were playing when sacks of chickpeas fell on them. The heavy sacks suffocated the children.

According to police, the children, aged five and six respectively, were immediately taken to the Bhatapara Community Health Centre, where the doctors declared them dead. The initial medical report stated that the cause of death was suffocation. The mother was working as a labourer at the warehouse to support her family after her husband passed away. The woman came to the warehouse for work at 4 pm, accompanied by her two children, Pritam Patel and Akhilesh Patel.