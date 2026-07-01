ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Among Three Dead As Massive Landslide Buries House In Mangaluru's Nagori

The deceased have been identified as Anamika Chaurasia (8), Pari (4), and Shanta (46). The injured, identified as Alka (14), Anusha (11), and Balakrishna (48), were rescued and admitted to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred behind the Kankanady police station when a hillock adjacent to a residential building suddenly collapsed, damaging the house and trapping six people from different families under the debris. While three of them were rescued with injuries, three others lost their lives.

Mangaluru: Three persons, including two children, were declared dead after a massive landslide buried a house in the Nagori area of Mangaluru on Wednesday.

According to officials, the victims originally hailed from Bihar, but were living near Kankanady police station for the last 20 years. The house, which was occupied by multiple families on a rental basis, was directly hit when the hillock collapsed.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Soon, police and fire brigade personnel along with National Disaster Response Force joined the operation.

Rescuers managed to pull out a man and two girls alive from beneath the mud and debris. However, three others, including two children, could not be saved and reportedly died due to suffocation after being trapped under the debris, officials said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, who visited the site to review the situation, directed officials to take all necessary measures following the incident. "All six people trapped under the debris have been pulled out. Three bodies were recovered after hours of rescue work which is now complete," the official said.

Aftermath of the landslide in Mangaluru's Nagori (ETV Bharat)

Jagadish, a local, said the incident happened at around 4:30 am today. "When I heard about this, I immediately rushed to the spot. It was still dark then. We immediately informed the police, who along with fire brigade and NDRF personnel came to the scene and carried out the rescue operation. A total of six people were trapped in the mud. We have been here for the last 15 years. So far, we did not face any issues, but what can be done when there is a natural disaster?"