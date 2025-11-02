Two Children Among Four Of Family Killed As Thar Jeep Collides With Bike In Alwar
A man, along with his wife, two children and niece, was returning home after attending a wedding when the accident occurred.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Alwar: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and a child was injured after their motorbike collided with a Thar jeep in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred near Chhathi Mile under the Sadar police station area on Saturday night. A 35-year-old man, along with his wife, son, daughter and niece, had gone to attend a wedding in Shalimar Colony and was returning home on a motorbike when a Thar jeep hit them from behind. The jeep driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.
The man, his son and niece, died on the spot, while his wife and daughter were taken to Alwar District Hospital for treatment. After first aid, they were referred to Jaipur, where the woman died on way to the hospital.
On learning about the tragic incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tikaram Jully, reached the Alwar District Hospital to offer condolences to the bereaved family members.
ASI Bansilal of the Sadar police station said while patrolling, information was received about a collision between a Thar jeep and a motorbike near Chhathi Mile and a team reached the spot immediately.
"As per preliminary investigation, five members of a family from Nangal Kheda village were travelling on a motorbike when a speeding Thar jeep hit them from behind. All were seriously injured and locals rushed them to Alwar District Hospital, where doctors declared three brought dead. Two others were referred to Jaipur due to their critical condition but one of them died on the way to hospital. Both the Thar jeep and the motorbike were seized from the spot and search is on for the absconding jeep driver," he said.
Bansilal said the deceased have been identified as Mahendra (35), his wife Guddi (33), niece Payal (8), and son Purvansh (3). Mahendra's daughter, Khushboo, has been referred to Jaipur from the district hospital and currently undergoing treatment.
Charan Singh, a relative of the deceased, said the family members had come to Alwar to attend a wedding in Shalimar Colony and were returning home when they were hit by a jeep.
Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, expressed grief over the incident, saying it is an unbearable loss for the family. He alleged that accidents are constantly occurring in the state while the government is busy in meetings and filing disputes. The location of the accident is a black spot but there are no speed breakers, white lines, or lights. The government's effort is merely an eyewash," he said.
