ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Among Four Of Family Killed As Thar Jeep Collides With Bike In Alwar

Alwar: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and a child was injured after their motorbike collided with a Thar jeep in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Chhathi Mile under the Sadar police station area on Saturday night. A 35-year-old man, along with his wife, son, daughter and niece, had gone to attend a wedding in Shalimar Colony and was returning home on a motorbike when a Thar jeep hit them from behind. The jeep driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

The man, his son and niece, died on the spot, while his wife and daughter were taken to Alwar District Hospital for treatment. After first aid, they were referred to Jaipur, where the woman died on way to the hospital.

On learning about the tragic incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tikaram Jully, reached the Alwar District Hospital to offer condolences to the bereaved family members.

ASI Bansilal of the Sadar police station said while patrolling, information was received about a collision between a Thar jeep and a motorbike near Chhathi Mile and a team reached the spot immediately.