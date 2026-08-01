ETV Bharat / state

Two Chhattisgarh Workers Killed In Kulgam Terror Attack; CM Sai Announces Financial Support To Families

Security forces cordon off the area after terrorists shot dead two non-local workers in the Kellam area, in Kulgam on Saturday. ( (ANI) )

Baloda Bazar/Sarangarh-Bilaigarh: The terrorist attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has claimed the lives of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, plunging their families into grief and prompting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to announce financial assistance to the families of the deceased workers.

Two workers from Chhattisgarh died in the late-night attack. One of the deceased, 28-year-old Bhupendra Kumar Bhaina, was originally from Chhuiha village and had been working at a brick kiln. He sustained critical injuries and succumbed during treatment. Another worker has been identified as Deepak Ratre.

According to the deceased Kumar's sister, he had travelled to Kashmir with his wife about six months ago to work as a labourer due to financial constraints. The couple was supporting their family by working at a brick kiln. However, their dream of a better life was shattered due to the terrorist attack.

The deceased’s parents are currently working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said that initial reports only mentioned the injury.

"A police team visited the deceased's home late at night, but the family was not informed of the death at that time. The elderly grandmother was alone at home; given her old age, there was a concern that breaking such tragic news abruptly could cause her health to deteriorate or trigger a medical emergency.”