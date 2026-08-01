Two Chhattisgarh Workers Killed In Kulgam Terror Attack; CM Sai Announces Financial Support To Families
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced financial assistance two workers killed in Kulgam terrorist attack.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Baloda Bazar/Sarangarh-Bilaigarh: The terrorist attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has claimed the lives of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, plunging their families into grief and prompting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to announce financial assistance to the families of the deceased workers.
Two workers from Chhattisgarh died in the late-night attack. One of the deceased, 28-year-old Bhupendra Kumar Bhaina, was originally from Chhuiha village and had been working at a brick kiln. He sustained critical injuries and succumbed during treatment. Another worker has been identified as Deepak Ratre.
दक्षिण कश्मीर के कुलगाम में आतंकवादियों द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ के हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों श्री दीपक रात्रे एवं श्री भूपेंद्र भैना की निर्मम हत्या अत्यंत पीड़ादायक और हृदय विदारक है। इस कायराना आतंकी हमले की मैं कठोर शब्दों में निंदा करता हूँ।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) August 1, 2026
इस दुःख की घड़ी में छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार शोकाकुल…
According to the deceased Kumar's sister, he had travelled to Kashmir with his wife about six months ago to work as a labourer due to financial constraints. The couple was supporting their family by working at a brick kiln. However, their dream of a better life was shattered due to the terrorist attack.
The deceased’s parents are currently working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said that initial reports only mentioned the injury.
"A police team visited the deceased's home late at night, but the family was not informed of the death at that time. The elderly grandmother was alone at home; given her old age, there was a concern that breaking such tragic news abruptly could cause her health to deteriorate or trigger a medical emergency.”
The SP said that the deceased's parents and brother, who are working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh, have been informed and have already set out for Jammu and Kashmir.
"We are in constant touch with senior police officials in Kulgam. The Kulgam SSP is my batchmate, and we are in coordination with Kulgam police. The local administration and police are providing all possible assistance to the family. The last rites of the deceased will be performed in his ancestral village," said SP Sharma.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sai has expressed grief over the deaths and stated that the Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with both families during this hour of grief. He announced that the state government would provide financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers.
Condemning the terrorist attack, Chief Minister Sai remarked that targeting innocent citizens is a crime against humanity and such cowardly acts are unacceptable in any civilised society.
"After learning of the incident, instructions were issued to senior state government officials to contact their counterparts in the Jammu and Kashmir government and establish necessary coordination. A nodal officer will be appointed by the state government to coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and oversee the entire process of providing all possible assistance to the families," said Sai.
CM prayed for peace to the departed souls, hoping that the bereaved families could find strength in this hour of grief.
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