Two Charred To Death As Five Vehicles Collide In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: Two people were charred to death in a collision involving five vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway between Sabras and Gudhi villages, under Mohammadpur Ahir police limits in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday morning, police said.

Locals said the accident took place when two trailers suddenly applied brakes in the middle of the road, causing a container truck and two other trucks to ram into them from the rear. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the trailers, laden with mining materials, went up in flames. Two people, including a driver, were burnt alive after getting trapped in the cabin. The collision led to a traffic snarl on the expressway.