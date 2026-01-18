ETV Bharat / state

Two Charred To Death As Five Vehicles Collide In Haryana's Nuh

DSP Abhimanyu Lohan said the pile-up took place after two trailers suddenly applied brakes midway, causing three trucks to ram into them from the rear.

The burning vehicles following the pile-up. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST

Nuh: Two people were charred to death in a collision involving five vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway between Sabras and Gudhi villages, under Mohammadpur Ahir police limits in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday morning, police said.

Locals said the accident took place when two trailers suddenly applied brakes in the middle of the road, causing a container truck and two other trucks to ram into them from the rear. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the trailers, laden with mining materials, went up in flames. Two people, including a driver, were burnt alive after getting trapped in the cabin. The collision led to a traffic snarl on the expressway.

"The drivers of the trailers that suddenly applied brakes have fled the scene, and a search operation has been launched for them. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established," DSP Abhimanyu Lohan said.

Lohan said the bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, while cranes have been pressed into action to remove the damaged vehicles for restoration of traffic movement on the expressway. "The police have started an investigation into the matter. Commuters also faced significant inconvenience due to the accident, and have been urged to drive cautiously," he added.

Editor's Pick

