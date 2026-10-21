Two Charred Bodies Recovered And Four Others Injured In A Fire At A Scrap Godown In Mumbai
It was the third fire incident reported in the metropolis on the of Dussehra, on Tuesday.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Two people were charred to death, whose bodies were recovered, and four others suffered burn injuries in a fire at a godown that stored scrap material at Sakinaka in Mumbai's Andheri area, civic officials said.
The blaze was reported at 6.18 PM on Tuesday at Abdul Rashid Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka and was extinguished after more than six hours, by 12.30 AM on Wednesday, a civic official said.
Two charred bodies, whose identities were yet to be established, were recovered from the area where aerosol containers were stored. The bodies were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official said.
After the fire broke out on Tuesday evening, there were four injured persons, including two youths aged 20, who were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. They were shifted before fire brigade personnel could reach the spot. They suffered 10 to 80 per cent burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital's trauma ward for further treatment.
According to information received from an official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, "The blaze had spread across an area of 4,000 square feet which affected 60 to 70 commercial units and chawls (row tenements) in a ground-floor and a partial one-storey structure."
The fire spread to all electrical wiring and installations, garment stock, plastic granules, scrap material, wooden furniture, empty aerosol containers, LPG cylinders and various machinery, among other items. There were two two-wheelers parked along the roadside and a tempo that were also damaged, according to the officials.
The fire brigade is yet to disclose the cause of the blaze. It was the third fire incident reported in the metropolis on the of Dussehra, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in an electrical duct of a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla, leaving nine persons, including three children, injured. Another fire erupted at Amarsons store, a prominent department store on Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai.
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