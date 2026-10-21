ETV Bharat / state

Two Charred Bodies Recovered And Four Others Injured In A Fire At A Scrap Godown In Mumbai

Representational image ( Etv Bharat )

Mumbai: Two people were charred to death, whose bodies were recovered, and four others suffered burn injuries in a fire at a godown that stored scrap material at Sakinaka in Mumbai's Andheri area, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at 6.18 PM on Tuesday at Abdul Rashid Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka and was extinguished after more than six hours, by 12.30 AM on Wednesday, a civic official said.

Two charred bodies, whose identities were yet to be established, were recovered from the area where aerosol containers were stored. The bodies were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official said. After the fire broke out on Tuesday evening, there were four injured persons, including two youths aged 20, who were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. They were shifted before fire brigade personnel could reach the spot. They suffered 10 to 80 per cent burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital's trauma ward for further treatment.