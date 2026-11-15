Two Cattle Smugglers Killed, Another Injured In Encounter With Haryana Police
Police said the smugglers were intercepted by the police at a checkpost and fired on the police when asked to stop.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Nuh: Two alleged cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in an encounter with Haryana Police in Nuh on Sunday, police said.
According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 4:30 AM on Sunday in Beema village, under the jurisdiction of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station in Nuh.
Acting on information regarding cow smuggling, the Ferozepur Jhirka 'CS Staff' (Crime/Special Staff) set up a roadblock, the spokesperson said.
“When signaled to stop, the occupants of a pickup truck opened fire on the police instead. The police returned fire, killing two of the smugglers and injuring a third, who is reported to be in critical condition. A police officer, Hitesh, was also struck by a bullet in his hand during the exchange of fire,” police said.
The deceased have been identified as Gabbar, alias 'Hadiya', a resident of Dausa in Rajasthan, and Sabir, son of Sher Mohammad from Beema village in Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh. The third individual, Tahir, son of Ahmed and a resident of Ghatmika in the Deeg district of Rajasthan, has been admitted to Nuh Medical College in an injured condition. The injured police constable, Hitesh, son of Subhash, hails from the Bhiwani district.
It is understood that seven cattle heads were recovered from the spot. Additionally, a pickup truck, three country-made firearms (kattas), three live cartridges, and five spent shell casings were also recovered. In light of the incident, police forces have been deployed in the Ferozepur Jhirka area, and the police remain on high alert.
The encounter killings come a month after another wanted cow smuggler, Shahid, alias 'Advani', was also killed in a police encounter on October 15. Shahid was killed in an encounter with a Nuh CIA team near Silani village in Gurugram, on the Sohna-Palwal road.
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