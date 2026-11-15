ETV Bharat / state

Two Cattle Smugglers Killed, Another Injured In Encounter With Haryana Police

Two Cattle Smugglers Killed, Another Injured In Encounter With Haryana Police In Nuh ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: Two alleged cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in an encounter with Haryana Police in Nuh on Sunday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 4:30 AM on Sunday in Beema village, under the jurisdiction of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station in Nuh.

Acting on information regarding cow smuggling, the Ferozepur Jhirka 'CS Staff' (Crime/Special Staff) set up a roadblock, the spokesperson said. “When signaled to stop, the occupants of a pickup truck opened fire on the police instead. The police returned fire, killing two of the smugglers and injuring a third, who is reported to be in critical condition. A police officer, Hitesh, was also struck by a bullet in his hand during the exchange of fire,” police said.