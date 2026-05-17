Two Cases Registered Against Ponraj Vellaichamy For Making Derogatory Remarks Against TVK Women Cadres
Certain comments made by Ponraj on YouTube regarding the women cadres of the TVK had sparked a controversy.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Chennai: Two cases have been registered against Ponraj Vellaichamy, an administrator of the 'Abdul Kalam Vision India Movement,' for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the women functionaries of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
Ponraj, who had served as an advisor to former President Abdul Kalam, currently heads an organization known as the 'Abdul Kalam Vision India Movement.' During an interview with a YouTube channel prior to the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, certain comments were made by Ponraj regarding the women cadres within the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
The comments stirred a controversy following which Vijay, the leader of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, demanded immediate action against Ponraj. Vijay took to social media to condemn Ponraj and personally visited the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai to lodge a formal complaint.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Additional DGP (Law and Order) assured that appropriate action would be taken. The Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam leadership subsequently continued to press for appropriate action to be taken based on the complaint. However, as the Model Code of Conduct for elections was in force at the time, no action was taken on the complaint filed by Vijay against Ponraj.
Now that the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has formed the government in Tamil Nadu, two separate cases have been registered against Ponraj in two different locations, based on the complaint.
The fist case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Wing of Chennai Police. Similarly, another case has been registered against Ponraj at the Pudhunagar police station in Cuddalore district. The cases have been registered for making derogatory and obscene remarks against the women cadres of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.