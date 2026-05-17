ETV Bharat / state

Two Cases Registered Against Ponraj Vellaichamy For Making Derogatory Remarks Against TVK Women Cadres

Chennai: Two cases have been registered against Ponraj Vellaichamy, an administrator of the 'Abdul Kalam Vision India Movement,' for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the women functionaries of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Ponraj, who had served as an advisor to former President Abdul Kalam, currently heads an organization known as the 'Abdul Kalam Vision India Movement.' During an interview with a YouTube channel prior to the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, certain comments were made by Ponraj regarding the women cadres within the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

The comments stirred a controversy following which Vijay, the leader of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, demanded immediate action against Ponraj. Vijay took to social media to condemn Ponraj and personally visited the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai to lodge a formal complaint.