Odisha: Two Candidates From BJD, Two From BJP File Nominations For Rajya Sabha; Dilip Ray To Contest As Independent

Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar and Dilip Ray filing their nominations in presence of CM Mohan Charan Majhi ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Two Rajya Sabha candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, senior leader Santrupt Misra and noted urologist Datteswar Hota, filed their nominations in the Assembly secretariat here on Thursday. Misra and Hota filed their nomination papers in the presence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das, CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahy and others. “I am very glad to announce that our two candidates have filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. I congratulate both of them. I am sure they will succeed,” Patnaik told reporters. Earlier, Patnaik had appealed to all the parties to support Hota as a common candidate. The BJP had announced its Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar as candidates for Rajya Sabha, while backing Dilip Ray as an Independent nominee. The three filed their nominations too.