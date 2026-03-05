Odisha: Two Candidates From BJD, Two From BJP File Nominations For Rajya Sabha; Dilip Ray To Contest As Independent
While BJD has fielded Santrupt Misra and Datteswar Hota for the House, BJP's Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar filed their nominations.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two Rajya Sabha candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, senior leader Santrupt Misra and noted urologist Datteswar Hota, filed their nominations in the Assembly secretariat here on Thursday.
Misra and Hota filed their nomination papers in the presence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das, CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahy and others.
“I am very glad to announce that our two candidates have filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. I congratulate both of them. I am sure they will succeed,” Patnaik told reporters. Earlier, Patnaik had appealed to all the parties to support Hota as a common candidate.
The BJP had announced its Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar as candidates for Rajya Sabha, while backing Dilip Ray as an Independent nominee. The three filed their nominations too.
After filing his nomination, Ray said, "I thank all the national leaders of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal. Just as I had won as an Independent in 2002, I will win this time too". Ray said he had held discussions with the BJP leadership at both the state and central levels before announcing his decision.
According to the tally in the 147-member Assembly, the BJD is certain of one seat, while the ruling BJP is sure of two seats. Neither party has the required 30 first-preference votes for the fourth seat. The ruling BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, totaling 82, which is eight short of the number required for electing three MPs.
Today, on the birth anniversary of my mentor Biju Babu, as I file my nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, my heart is filled with emotion beyond words.— Dilip ray (@DilipRayOdisha) March 4, 2026
For me, 5th March has never been just a date on the… pic.twitter.com/FYcV60FcNT
The Opposition BJD has 48 MLAs, after two of its members were suspended last month. After electing one MP, it will have 18 first-preference votes but will require another 12 to bag the second seat. The Congress has 14 MLAs, and the CPI(M) has one.
The Rajya Sabha elections will be held as the tenures of BJD’s Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan, and BJP’s Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta would end on April 2.
