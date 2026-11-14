ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Several Injured As Two Buses Carrying Devotees Collide Head-On In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Four Dead, Several Injured As Two Buses Carrying Devotees Collide Head-On In Punjab's Tarn Taran ( ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran: In a tragic road accident reported from Punjab, two buses carrying devotees under the Chief Minister's Tirath Yojana collided head-on in Tarn Taran leaving at least four people dead and several others injured on Saturday.

It is understood that the accident occurred on National Highway No. 54 at around 4 pm when two buses carrying pilgrims under the pilgrimage scheme collided head-on. According to preliminary information, while trying to save a motorcyclist, who overtook the vehicle, one of the buses lost control and crossed the divider to the other side of the road and collided with another bus head-on

After the accident, chaos erupted at the scene and the area echoed with the screams of the passengers on the buses. Soon after the mishap, locals along with police administration rushed to the spot and started a relief and rescue operation. "Around 20 people have been brought to the hospital in critical condition. Four people have died. The injured are being treated," a doctor at the hospital where the injured were shifted, said. The collision was so powerful that the front parts of both the buses were wrecked.