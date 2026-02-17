ETV Bharat / state

Two Brothers Die Of Heart Attacks Within Seven Hours In Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A tragic event unfolded Monday in Kulgarhi village, Ferozepur district, Punjab, when two brothers suffered fatal heart attacks just seven hours apart, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, leaving their family and the entire village shocked and grieving.

Rajwant Singh Sandhu (71) suffered a sudden heart attack around 8 am on Monday and passed away. He had previously undergone a heart bypass surgery. Later that same day, after attending Rajwant’s cremation in the afternoon, his younger brother, Bhagwant Singh Sandhu (69), unable to bear the grief of his elder brother’s death, also passed away from a heart attack. A wave of sorrow gripped the household.

Pushpinder Singh, son of the late Bhagwant Singh, said, “On Monday, February 9, around 8 am, my uncle Rajwant Singh passed away. After we performed his last rites in the early afternoon and returned home, my father, Bhagwant Singh Sandhu, also died around 3 pm the same day. Both of them suffered heart attacks. People often say that one does not follow another in death, but today it showed how strong emotional bonds can draw someone along.”

Rajwant Singh was cremated at the village cremation ground early Monday afternoon. The family bid him a tearful farewell, unaware that another tragedy was about to unfold just hours later. Pushpinder added, “My uncle had undergone heart surgery in 2015. He is survived by a daughter and two sons. I have one brother, and we are farmers.”