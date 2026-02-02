Two British Citizens Issued Leave India Notices For Violating Tourist Visa Rules In Rajasthan's Pushkar
The British citizens had pasted anti-Israel and pro-Palestine posters in Pushkar, said police.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Ajmer: Two British citizens have been issued leave-India notices for allegedly violating tourist visa rules.
Police said, the British citizens had allegedly pasted anti-Israel and pro-Palestine posters in Pushkar. "Action is being taken against them under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 and they have been issued leave-India notices," said a police officer.
Rajesh Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police at the Ajmer CID Zone and Foreigners Registration Office, stated that Lewis Gabriel Dee, a British resident, had arrived in India on a tourist visa with his girlfriend, Anueshi Emma Christine. "On January 21, information was received on posters in support of Palestine and against Israel being pasted at two or three locations in Pushkar. The CID Unit in Pushkar identified those who had pasted the posters and removed them with the help of police," he said.
Meena said pasting posters against a country while on a tourist visa constitutes to violation of visa rules. "Action was taken against both citizens under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 and they were directed to leave India by February 2," he said.
The ASP said different types of visas are issued to foreign citizens. 'All visas are subject to certain conditions. These permit various activities and have built-in conditions. It is mandatory for foreign citizens to comply with the same and action is taken if these are violated," he said.
Meena said the British citizens were staying in an ashram in Pushkar.
Also Read
India Hails Visa-Free Transit For Indians Announced By Germany