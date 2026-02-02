ETV Bharat / state

Two British Citizens Issued Leave India Notices For Violating Tourist Visa Rules In Rajasthan's Pushkar

Ajmer: Two British citizens have been issued leave-India notices for allegedly violating tourist visa rules.

Police said, the British citizens had allegedly pasted anti-Israel and pro-Palestine posters in Pushkar. "Action is being taken against them under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 and they have been issued leave-India notices," said a police officer.

Rajesh Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police at the Ajmer CID Zone and Foreigners Registration Office, stated that Lewis Gabriel Dee, a British resident, had arrived in India on a tourist visa with his girlfriend, Anueshi Emma Christine. "On January 21, information was received on posters in support of Palestine and against Israel being pasted at two or three locations in Pushkar. The CID Unit in Pushkar identified those who had pasted the posters and removed them with the help of police," he said.