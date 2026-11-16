ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Boxes Possibly Containing Explosives Recovered From Near Railway Track Near Anupgarh

Site Of Recovery Of Boxes ( ETV Bharat )

Anupgarh/Ramsinghpur: Amidst continuing investigations into the November 3 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track, the Police have recovered two boxes likely to contain explosive material. These boxes have been recovered from near a shrine close to the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track. The recovery followed the disclosures made by two accused in the IED blast case.

The Police had arrested Devendra Singh and Mehakdeep Kaur of Gurdaspur in Punjab in the case. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Police have sealed off the entire area and restricted public movement.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nitin Chaudhary, who is investigating the case, has confirmed the discovery of two suspicious bomb-like objects. Chaudhary said that the Police are continuously interrogating the accused arrested in connection with the IED blast on the railway track near 50 GB village on November 3. He said the accused revealed that two suspicious boxes were kept near the railway track, which the Police recovered from a spot near a shrine located about 300 metres east of Ramsinghpur railway station. These boxes were recovered at a distance of around metres from the railway track.