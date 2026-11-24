Two Booked For Desecrating Tipu Sultan Poster In Maharashtra's Latur
The complainant, Muhammad Ali Abdul Rashid Shaikh, alawyer, alleged that objectionable slogans and remarks were made against Tipu Sultan during the demonstration.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Latur: Two persons have been booked for allegedly desecrating a poster bearing the image of Tipu Sultan during a BJP protest in Latur, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday during a demonstration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, with the complainant claiming that one person stamped on the poster while another distributed it among protesters.
Shivajinagar police registered a case on Monday under Sections 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or any sacred object) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability based on common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two persons, an official said.
The complaint was lodged by Muhammad Ali Abdul Rashid Shaikh (39), a lawyer.
The complaint alleged that objectionable slogans and remarks were made against Tipu Sultan during the demonstration. Further investigation is underway.
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