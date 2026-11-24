ETV Bharat / state

Two Booked For Desecrating Tipu Sultan Poster In Maharashtra's Latur

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Latur: Two persons have been booked for allegedly desecrating a poster bearing the image of Tipu Sultan during a BJP protest in Latur, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday during a demonstration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, with the complainant claiming that one person stamped on the poster while another distributed it among protesters.

Shivajinagar police registered a case on Monday under Sections 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or any sacred object) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability based on common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two persons, an official said.

The complaint was lodged by Muhammad Ali Abdul Rashid Shaikh (39), a lawyer.