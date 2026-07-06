Two Bodies Found Near School In Jhajjar, Murder Suspected
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene and collected evidence
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Jhajjar: Two unidentified bodies of men were found by the roadside near Sehwag International School on the Jhajjar-Gurugram Road in Haryana on Monday. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the bodies and barricaded the area.
During the preliminary investigation, police recovered a pipe and a drum from the spot. Police suspect that the victims may have been murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped at the location. However, police have not yet officially confirmed that it is a case of murder.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to determine how the bodies were brought there and identify those involved.
The identities of the two deceased persons are yet to be established. Police are also checking missing persons records in nearby districts to ascertain whether the victims had been reported missing.
Station House Officer (SHO) Parmjeet said, "Both bodies remain unidentified at present. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, forensic findings and other evidence. Anyone with information about the deceased should immediately contact the police."
Authorities said the exact cause of death and the sequence of events will become clear only after the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are received.
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