ETV Bharat / state

Two Bodies Found Near School In Jhajjar, Murder Suspected

Jhajjar: Two unidentified bodies of men were found by the roadside near Sehwag International School on the Jhajjar-Gurugram Road in Haryana on Monday. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the bodies and barricaded the area.

During the preliminary investigation, police recovered a pipe and a drum from the spot. Police suspect that the victims may have been murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped at the location. However, police have not yet officially confirmed that it is a case of murder.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to determine how the bodies were brought there and identify those involved.